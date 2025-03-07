Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo embraces aunty duties as brother's newborn daughter steals her heart

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, recently shared an adorable snap of her niece on her social media page. The former Miss Universe is very active on social media and has an active presence on Instagram, where she boasts around 5.5 million followers.

She is known for sharing posts about her personal life and modeling pictures on her social media handle.

On Thursday, Christian McCaffrey's wife posted a cute snap of her brother's daughter. She shared a collage of her brother and his daughter along with the caption:

"They have the same haircut and everything here lol @peteculpo."

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

She posted another collage, in which her brother also had the same facial expression as the little child.

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo has four siblings, including two sisters and two brothers. Her elder brother, Pete Culpo, has been married to Katie Turner since June 2019. They welcomed their first child in November 2021, and Olivia shared several pictures of her niece back then on her Instagram account.

She posted several family pictures on Nov. 26, 2021, on her social media handle, along with the caption:

"Family night at @back40ri and I got to meet my new adorable niece!!!!!! Happy Thanksgiving everyone. So much to be thankful for ❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 Dress is @superdown @revolve ❤️"

Olivia Culpo stunned in the pictures, wearing a checked top along with knee-length boots and a beanie cap. She posted many pictures of the Culpo family on her social media post.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia's farm catches fire

In another Instagram story, Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia shared a few videos of her farm. The place had caught fire, and she posted videos of people pouring water on the burning farm to put out the fire.

"Truly never a dull moment on the farm!!!" She wrote in the caption.

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

In another video, she provided an update, saying:

"Everything ended up okay."

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

She posted another snap, thanking the fire department for their help.

"Thanks to the amazing fire department," she wrote on IG.

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo has been happily married to Christian McCaffrey. They met in 2019 and tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in Rhode Island.

