Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo learns advanced cooking skills as motherhood duties await

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, is preparing to give birth to the couple's first child. Culpo remains active, learning and doing as much as possible to take the best care of the upcoming newborn.

In addition to enjoying the summer and celebrating McCaffrey's birthday, Culpo has taken her cooking skills to a new level. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model and actress shared a series of Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been up to recently.

First, she revealed she was taking cooking classes at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. The first three stories showed Culpo working on dough.

"It's a school week!" she captioned the first story.

Later, her focus shifted to working with meat. She joked about being asked whether she was going to "mom school."

As the due date draws closer, Olivia Culpo is keeping herself busy. Back in May, she and McCaffrey hosted an elegant baby shower for their soon-to-arrive child, whose gender will remain a surprise until birth.

Culpo also told Vogue about the significance of Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island, where the event was held.

“Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives,” she said.

“It felt really meaningful to celebrate this next chapter surrounded by close family and friends in a place that feels so deeply like home. The shower happened the morning after I was inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame, which made the whole weekend feel incredibly full-circle and emotional in the best way.”

Olivia Culpo reveals first meal she wants after giving birth

In an interview with People last month, Culpo shared what she’s most looking forward to post-delivery. While she's done plenty of cooking during her pregnancy, her first craving is more celebratory than culinary.

"I definitely really want champagne," she said. "Champagne and whatever else comes with it, I'll be excited to eat it.

"I feel as ready as I'll ever feel. I still have to do all of the nitty-gritty (things like) pack the hospital bag and things like that. But yes, I feel very excited and just mostly grateful to be where I am in my pregnancy."

The McCaffrey-Culpo family continues to grow after the San Francisco 49ers' running back and the model tied the knot in May 2024.

