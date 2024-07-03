Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot in a lavish Rhode Island wedding. Engaged for over a year, Culpo and CMC's wedding was planned to perfection.

Of course, Culpo still isn't over the wedding fever. Sharing stunning snaps from their wedding after-party, Culpo captured highlights from their wedding.

"Take me back to the after party [Christian McCaffrey] 🤍," Culpo wrote in her caption.

Culpo and McCaffrey were seen dancing with the guests, snapped mid-move on the dance floor. Just like other outfits for the wedding, Olivia opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit for her afterparty. A dramatic frame and white in color, her dress was decorated with flowers.

Furthermore, she styled her look with a signature Tyler Ellis purse in 'pegasus white satin'.

Kristin Juszczyk, who attended the wedding with her husband Kyle, also commented on Culpo's post:

"Family!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ we love the McCaffreys!!! CMC & OCMC forever!!"

Friends comment on Olivia Culpo's post celebrating her wedding after-party with Christian McCaffrey (Credit: @oliviaculpo IG)

Fans also took notice of Greg Olsen, the former NFL tight end going viral for his drunk look. Erin Andrews, who complimented Culpo's looks, wrote:

"U looked amazing!!! And so does [Greg Olsen] 😂😂🙌."

Christian McCaffrey calls out IG influencer criticizing Olivia Culpo's Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress

Kennedy Bingham, an influencer from Los Angeles, made a video reviewing Culpo's wedding dress.

"I do not like this wedding dress, Olivia Culpo just got married. And this is a great example of how fashion is so much more than just what you see on the surface," Bingham said.

Though she appreciated Culpo's simple style, she wasn't happy with the 'bitter' feelings associated with it:

“All the stuff surrounding the dress that leaves kind of a bitter aftertaste."

McCaffrey, who found the video on Instagram, labeled it as 'evil'.

"What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

There were mixed responses to the San Francisco 49ers star's comments, with some people saying that being a public figure, Culpo is liable to be criticized. Most fans, though, it seemed, agreed with CMC, hyping the former Miss Universe and her outfit.

