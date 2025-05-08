Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo reveals why she chose Rhode Island for her Parisian baby shower

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, organized a luxurious baby shower celebration in Rhode Island. The couple is expecting their first child, and this offseason, they held a grand ceremony in a beautiful location to seek blessings from their loved ones.

Ad

Olivia Culpo opened up about her planning and why she chose Rhode Island as the venue for the ceremony, in an exclusive interview with Vogue magazine. The 2012 Miss Universe explained that she was born at that place, so it holds a "special place" in her heart.

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives," Olivia said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo organized a Parisian-styled baby shower ceremony on May 4 at Castle Hill Inn in Newport. It was a grand celebration attended by her family members and friends.

The soon-to-be mother provided more glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram by sharing a post along with the caption:

"Baby McCaffrey is already so loved. 🤍🤍🤍 Thank you so much @lucioandreozzi and @lisavorce for this unbelievable surprise. 🥹 I will never get over this. Endlessly grateful to everyone who made this day so meaningful."

Ad

Ad

Christian McCaffrey and his wife donned light-shade clothes for the beautiful ceremony.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo enjoy a dinner date

Earlier this week, Olivia Culpo shared a few pictures on Instagram of her date with her husband, Christian McCaffrey. The couple styled in matching black outfits and had a good time at a restaurant.

She posted a few pictures, some solo and others of her husband, along with a caption:

Ad

"His view, my view"

Ad

For the date, Olivia Culpo wore a black color shirt over a matching crop top and blue jeans. She styled it with black heels and a black clutch while her husband wore a black half-sleeve T-shirt and matching pants.

Along with some solo pictures, she also posted a romantic picture of her posing with the NFL star, who was seemingly caressing her growing baby bump.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced their pregnancy in March by posting pictures on Instagram. The couple has been together since 2019 and got married in June 2024. They are gearing up to start a new chapter of their life together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?