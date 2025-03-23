Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo stays dedicated to her fitness routine despite being in second trimester

Olivia Culpo isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down. She’s still putting in the work despite being in second trimester. On Saturday, the former Miss Universe worked out in the gym and gave her Instagram followers a peek at her grind.

Rocking grey sweats, a white tank (that showed off her growing baby bump in the best way) and fresh white kicks, she looked locked in and ready to go.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo, Instagram

This isn’t some one-off gym flex – Culpo’s been about this life. In a Women’s Health feature earlier this year, she broke down her fitness game, which is all about balance. Some days it’s Pilates and running, other days it’s HIIT and resistance bands. And when she’s not sweating it out in a structured workout, she’s sprinting around with her dog.

But it’s not just about movement. Culpo plays the long game with her health, following the 80/20 rule (clean eating 80% of the time, indulging the other 20%). She also sticks to a nutrition-forward meal service to keep things easy and on track.

And let’s not forget recovery – because she and Christian McCaffrey go hard with cold plunges. Yep, while McCaffrey is out there stiff-arming defenders, Olivia’s out freezing for muscle recovery and overall wellness.

Pregnancy or not, Culpo isn’t ditching the grind. While McCaffrey preps for another monster NFL season, she’s proving she’s got that same locked-in mindset.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo predicts she’s expecting a baby boy

Olivia Culpo is having fun with pregnancy, and making her best guess on baby McCaffrey’s gender. In a playful TikTok video on March 14, the 32-year-old model predicted that she and her husband might welcome a boy.

She broke it down using classic old wives' tales. A heart rate under 140 bpm? That’s a boy. Craving salty over sweet? Also a boy. But then came the curveballs – morning sickness, a high baby bump, and acne, which supposedly point to a girl. Despite the mixed signals, Olivia’s gut feeling says they’re team blue.

The couple announced their pregnancy on March 10 with a stunning black-and-white maternity shoot. Olivia, in a flowing dress, cradled her growing bump and called it the "next chapter."

It’s been a wild ride, especially the first four months when she couldn’t even walk for workouts. But now, she’s back at it, even sneaking in a road trip with McCaffrey and their pup, Oliver.

