Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo throws festive surprise Christmas bash for sister Sophia's birthday

Olivia Culpo has had a lot to celebrate lately. Her husband Christian McCaffrey made his 2024 NFL season debut on Sunday and this week she threw a surprise birthday party for her younger sister, Sophia.

On Thursday, Culpo shared a video on TikTok where she revealed the surprise Christmas-themed birthday party she threw. All of the guests in attendance wore Christmas pajamas and Culpo's home was completely decked out for the holiday season.

"Christmas surprise birthday party with @Casamigos for @sophiaculpo."-Olivia Culpo wrote in her TikTok caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Everyone made gingerbread houses and there was even a snowboard that was turned into a shot glass holder. Of course, a Christmas-themed party isn't complete without hot chocolate. The former Miss Universe teamed up with Casamigos Tequila to throw the surprise event.

Olivia Culpo's gameday jacket was from Erin Andrews' line

Christian McCaffrey's return to the football field also means the return of Olivia Culpo's gameday fashion. The San Francisco 49ers running back was dealing with Achilles Tendinitis that kept him out of play until Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday afternoon, Culpo celebrated her husband's return and showed her gameday outfit in a few different posts. She wore a black romper that she paired with a black hat, white sneakers and a San Francisco 49ers jacket. Culpo revealed a few days after the game that she received multiple messages on social media asking about the jacket.

Culpo showed another picture of the jacket on her Instagram Story and revealed that it was from FOX Sports' sideline reporter Erin Andrews' line "EA," which is dedicated to women's only sportswear.

Expand Tweet

Olivia Culpo also added a link to the jacket so that her social media followers could purchase one. The Fanatics website typically sells the jacket for $99.99 but is currently selling it on sale for $69.99.

Erin Andrews replied to Culpo wearing a jacket from her line and said how great she looked wearing it.

“I wanna look this 🔥 in our windbreaker @wearbyeas @oliviaculpo," Erin Andrews said on Instagram.

Erin Andrews revealed last season that she sent one of her pieces to Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift after she and Travis Kelce began dating. Swift was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jacket soon after.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.