Christian McCaffrey made sure his younger brother felt the love on his 24th birthday. On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back gave a shoutout to Luke McCaffrey, posting a picture of them sitting in sports gear.

“Happy Bday to the Kid 🫡,” Christian wrote.

Christian McCaffrey sends message to younger brother Luke McCaffrey on his 24th birthday (image credit: instagram/christianmccaffrey)

It’s a big year for Luke, who’s gearing up for his second season with the Washington Commanders. After his college journey, he is set to prove himself at the next level. Initially recruited as a QB, Luke transferred from Nebraska to Louisville but left before playing a game.

He found his footing at Rice, where he switched to wide receiver in 2022. The move paid off and he became the Owls' top target, racking up 58 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three regular-season games due to an ankle injury.

That breakout season put him on the NFL’s radar, leading to his selection by the Commanders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2024 NFL draft. The pick came via the trade that sent Chase Young to the 49ers — an ironic twist, as Christian plays for San Francisco. Luke officially signed his four-year rookie deal on May 10, locking in his future in Washington.

Luke McCaffrey’s time? Commanders’ offseason moves open door for breakout year

Luke McCaffrey is gearing up for a sophomore season. After a quiet rookie season, the Commanders wideout is staring down a golden opportunity in 2025.

Washington’s WR room took some hits this offseason. Olamide Zaccheaus (Bears) and Dyami Brown (Jaguars) both packed their bags, leaving McCaffrey with a clearer path to playing time. As a rookie, he struggled to carve out a role, hauling in just 18 catches for 168 yards. Most of his action came on special teams, where he logged 299 kick return yards. However, the door is now wide open.

Enter Deebo Samuel. Washington swung big to bring in the dynamic playmaker from San Francisco, slotting him as WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. Noah Brown is back as well, but McCaffrey’s versatility — lining up outside, in the slot or out of the backfield — gives him a legitimate shot to leapfrog the depth chart.

With Samuel as a mentor and more snaps up for grabs, McCaffrey has everything in place for a breakout year. It’s time to turn potential into production.

