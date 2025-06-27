Christian McCaffrey shares BTS from training with Bijan Robinson and Luke McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is putting in work in the offseason to have a healthy and successful 2025 NFL season.

McCaffrey dealt with injuries last season, which hindered the 49ers' season. Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, McCaffrey is training with his brother Luke McCaffrey, who's a receiver for the Washington Commanders, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Christian McCaffrey training photo

The three players appear to be in amazing shape ahead of the season, as they seem to have just finished a workout, with some gym equipment visible in the background.

McCaffrey had bilateral Achilles tendinitis, which cost him the first eight games of the NFL season. Then, the posterior cruciate ligament injury cost him the final five games of the 2024 NFL season.

Overall, McCaffrey finished the season with 202 rushing yards on 50 attempts as he was limited by injuries.

Christian McCaffrey is confident he'll be healthy in 2025

At full health, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Heading into 2025, McCaffrey is confident he will be healthy, especially having an extra-long offseason, as he says he's built up mentally and physically to perform next season.

“Being fully transparent, obviously last year didn’t go the way I wanted,” McCaffrey said, via NSNews. “It didn’t go the way anyone wanted. But having this time off has allowed me to start from scratch and have the time where I can build a base again, come into OTAs, play football and now get back into it mentally, emotionally, physically in all ways. It was much needed and I’m happy we had it."

If McCaffrey can stay healthy, it will help the 49ers be more competitive next season. He says his goal is to play every game and prove the doubters wrong that he can stay healthy and be a dominant running back again.

“My job is to put my body in the best position it can to go out there and be me," he said. "There’s a lot of noise and sometimes there’s a lot of things going on. My job is to go 100% every play and continue to get better. I just try to focus on that.”

McCaffrey and the 49ers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

