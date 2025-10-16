Christian Watson's wife Lakyn receives special birthday tribute from Packers WR [PIC]

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrated his wife, Lakyn, on her birthday. Watson shared a photo of himself and Lakyn that was taken this past summer during the Green Bay Packers annual training camp Family Night. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver shared his birthday wishes to his wife along with the picture.&quot;Happy birthday to the wifey (heart emoji)&quot; Watson wrote to his wife. Watson sent birthday wishes to wife, Lakyn. (Photo via Lakyn Watson's Instagram Story)In August, Lakyn Watson shared the same photo documenting their last Family Night before the arrival of their son. Watson has yet to see action yet this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season. The Green Bay Packers have activated him to the 21-day window which indicates he could make his season debut in the very near future. In his first three seasons of the NFL, Watson has dealt with numerous soft tissue injuries. His return to the Green Bay Packers offense will be an added target for quarterback Jordan Love. Christian Watson and wife Lakyn announced birth of son with football themed announcementWide receiver Christian Watson and his wife Lakyn began a new chapter this summer as they became parents. The couple welcomed their first child, son Keaton Christian Watson on September 12th. This week, Lakyn Watson shared her first post on Instagram of their newborn son, celebrating his first month.In the photo, their son can be seen laying on his dad's Green Bay Packers' jersey, a nod to his football career. &quot;one whole month of loving you 🤍 the greatest blessing in our lives Keaton Christian Watson 09•12•2025&quot; Lakyn Watson announced on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn June, Christian and Lakyn Watson announced that they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post. The couple met in 2017 when they were both freshmen at North Dakota State University. Watson proposed to his now wife in April 2022 while they were taking photos in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple married in April 2024 on the coast in Malibu.