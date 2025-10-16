  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian Watson's wife Lakyn receives special birthday tribute from Packers WR [PIC]

Christian Watson's wife Lakyn receives special birthday tribute from Packers WR [PIC]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:55 GMT
Christian Watson shared birthday wishes to his wife, Lakyn. (Photos via Lakyn Watson
Christian Watson shared birthday wishes to his wife, Lakyn. (Photos via Lakyn Watson's Instagram)

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson celebrated his wife, Lakyn, on her birthday. Watson shared a photo of himself and Lakyn that was taken this past summer during the Green Bay Packers annual training camp Family Night.

Ad

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver shared his birthday wishes to his wife along with the picture.

"Happy birthday to the wifey (heart emoji)" Watson wrote to his wife.
Watson sent birthday wishes to wife, Lakyn. (Photo via Lakyn Watson&#039;s Instagram Story)
Watson sent birthday wishes to wife, Lakyn. (Photo via Lakyn Watson's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In August, Lakyn Watson shared the same photo documenting their last Family Night before the arrival of their son.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watson has yet to see action yet this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season. The Green Bay Packers have activated him to the 21-day window which indicates he could make his season debut in the very near future.

In his first three seasons of the NFL, Watson has dealt with numerous soft tissue injuries. His return to the Green Bay Packers offense will be an added target for quarterback Jordan Love.

Ad

Christian Watson and wife Lakyn announced birth of son with football themed announcement

Wide receiver Christian Watson and his wife Lakyn began a new chapter this summer as they became parents. The couple welcomed their first child, son Keaton Christian Watson on September 12th. This week, Lakyn Watson shared her first post on Instagram of their newborn son, celebrating his first month.

Ad

In the photo, their son can be seen laying on his dad's Green Bay Packers' jersey, a nod to his football career.

"one whole month of loving you 🤍 the greatest blessing in our lives Keaton Christian Watson 09•12•2025" Lakyn Watson announced on Instagram.
Ad

In June, Christian and Lakyn Watson announced that they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post. The couple met in 2017 when they were both freshmen at North Dakota State University.

Watson proposed to his now wife in April 2022 while they were taking photos in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple married in April 2024 on the coast in Malibu.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications