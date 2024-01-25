It's no secret to anyone that, after a great start to his announcer career, Tony Romo's level on the broadcast has gone down in recent years. As he got more distant from the game, he also lost a little bit of touch with players and schemes, making his reads harder and his analysis nothing out of the ordinary.

Perhaps the worst part has been the amount of mistakes he has made in recent years, which have also been noted by the CBS team. Lots of people have had enough with the drop in his level, and Chris Russo made it clear he can't take Tony Romo anymore:

"I know he's making $17 million and everybody gets a kick out of him. I've had enough. On Sunday, during this game which 56 million people watched, Tony Romo, on this particular play early in the game - you remember when Diggs fumbled it and the ball was knocked out of bounds by Kincaid? He got a 10-yard penalty on the first play of the game. Tony said ‘That's like the play with Franco Harris’. The play with Franco Harris is the immaculate reception. That's awful."

When Tony Romo made a mistake involving Taylor Swift and drew the ire of her fans

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills faced each other at the Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14, CBS sent out its top announcers to what is without a doubt one of the best games of the regular season. But former NFL quarterback Tony Romo might've jumped out the gun during the game.

As the replays showed a route run by Travis Kelce, the camera switched to superstar singer Taylor Swift, who's in a relationship with the Chiefs tight end. Romo mistakenly called Swift "Kelce's wife" - let's not forget that their relationship kicked off after he tried to give her a friendship bracelet in June following an Arrowhead Stadium concert.

To give false information about Taylor Swift is to draw the ire of the insane amount of fans she has, and sure around, Romo was called out a hundred times on Twitter. It was an honest mistake, but fans aren't always rational.