Ciara drops 4-word message in awe of Russell Wilson

On Friday, Grammy-winning singer Ciara sends out a simple yet affectionate message to her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, as he navigates career uncertainty.

Ad

Ciara reposted a carousel of photos on her Instagram story that included the two on their date nights. The original post from the account "blitzfits" read:

"Your sign that you might be overdue for a Friday date night, courtesy of Russ & Ciara 🔥."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Me and my boo 😍😍😍," wrote Ciara in her Instagram story, showing her admiration for Wilson.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ciara Wilson's IG story ft. Russell Wilson

Ciara's post coincided with reports of Aaron Rodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility. Wilson, who spent one season with the Steelers and made his 10th Pro Bowl appearance, now faces the possibility of finding a new team for the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

Family remains Russell Wilson's focus amid career uncertainty

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

In a recent social media post, Ciara shared a 20-image carousel showcasing precious family moments, captioning it,

Ad

"The moments I needed most," followed by a red heart.

Russell Wilson responded with equal affection in the comments:

"Me too. @ciara I love your Mrs. Wilson."

Married since 2016, the couple has four children: Sienna (7), Win (4) and Amora (1), along with Future Zahir (10), whom Ciara shares with rapper Future. Wilson has embraced his role as both father and stepfather, frequently posting about family activities.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, in an article published March 17:

Ad

"Wilson visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and the Giants on Friday but did not reach agreement with either team. His preference is to re-sign with the Steelers, but it has become apparent the team is not in any hurry to do so, if at all."

Wilson has seemingly maintained a positive public outlook. He previously posted a "keep smiling, keep loving" message on IG.

Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Last year, he threw for 2482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 regular-season games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.