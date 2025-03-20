IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara share heartwarming family moments amid QB’s uncertain future

While Russell Wilson is battling tough times in free agency, his wife Ciara paid a special tribute to their parenting journey. The couple are parents to four kids: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.

On Wednesday, Ciara posted a photo dump on her Instagram, featuring memories with her kids and her husband. There were snaps of her from their recent family trip to an amusement park, taking the kids to baseball practice and more.

“The moments I needed the most,” Ciara captioned.

Ciara’s post came less than a week after Russell Wilson revealed that he played matchmaker to Normani and DK Metcalf. Normani later confessed to being kept in the dark by Wilson’s former teammate about the fairytale proposal.

Ciara opened up about the secret to a healthy marriage with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been married to his wife Ciara for more than nine years, which hints that they know the secrets to a healthy marriage. On Jan. 3, she appeared on the "Over It Radio" show and discussed their marriage. Ciara praised the transparent communication they have.

"I would say communication rules a nation," Ciara said. "What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together."

Ciara also talked about their "ability to communicate" well with one another and figuring out a way to talk despite the toughest of fights.

"I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other," Ciara said. "Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about. And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side."

Wilson’s stepson, Future Zahir, recently made strides in Little League baseball, and the quarterback was proud of him. Wilson later revealed his anticipation for wanting Future to play in the MLB with the New York Yankees.

