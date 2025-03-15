“I was just clueless!” – DK Metcalf's fiancée Normani reveals how Steelers WR kept her in dark for over a year before his fairytale proposal

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steeler star DK Metcalf announced engagement to longtime girlfriend Normani. Almost a day after the big reveal, the couple came forward to share the BTS details about how their engagement came together.

Vogue interviewed Metcalf and Normani on Friday, to talk in detail about their surprise engagement. During the interview, Normani confessed to being totally unaware of Metcalf's proposal, which came during the couple's family trip to Houston. The singer claimed to be more focused on the fact that both the families get to spend quality time together.

“Oh my goodness, honestly, I knew absolutely nothing. As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was pretty much me. I was just thinking, ‘Okay, cool. This is a great opportunity for our families to get together, enjoy each other, and spend quality time together,'" Normani said.

Normani revealed that DK Metcalf asked her to plan a birthday surprise for his sister. However, it turned out that it was a ploy by the Steelers star to hide his secret proposal from the singer.

“My whole family’s there, his whole family’s there, and this is how clueless I was: I run and I hide, as if I’m about to be in on the surprise for his sister—thinking she’s behind us and that we’re all going to say, ‘Surprise!’” Normani added.

DK Metcalf revealed struggles behind planning perfect engagement proposal

During Thursday's press conference by the Steelers, after announcing his engagement with Normani, DK Metcalf talked about his struggles in planning the perfect proposal for her. The wide receiver confessed to finding it hard to fit the proposal in between the couple's busy schedule.

Metcalf tried to find a perfect timeframe to propose but couldn't find anything better than the offseason. Recalling the exact moment when he popped up the big question to her, the wide receiver said:

"I tried to last year. But she is a singer and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule so I just tried to take an approach to where a schedule didn’t matter. I started sending flowers with a story and the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said yes."

After his consistent requests for trade, earlier this month, Metcalf was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on a five-year deal worth $150 million. Metcalf later claimed that the team had assured him of picking the right quarterback, which has been a significant concern for a while.

