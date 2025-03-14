"Hold that rock up, baby": Steelers star DK Metcalf confirms engagement with longtime girlfriend Normani 

NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf shared more than just his thoughts on his recent trade during his first Pittsburgh Steelers press conference. The 27-year-old athlete announced his engagement to singer Normani.

Ad

DeKaylin "DK" Metcalf and Normani, 28, confirmed their relationship on Instagram in 2023. The former Fifth Harmony member sat nearby during Metcalf's Friday press conference as he revealed their engagement.

"My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister's Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring," DK Metcalf explained to reporters. He then turned to Normani with pride and said, "Hold that rock up, baby."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

DK Metcalf disclosed that he proposed on Wednesday, March 12, just one day before the press conference. He confirmed that Normani would accompany him during his initial visit with the Steelers, referring to her as his "beautiful fiancée" in social media footage.

The NFL star admitted he had wanted to propose since last year but faced scheduling conflicts:

"I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was 'Will you marry?' And she said yes," DK Metcalf shared with reporters.

Ad

The matchmakers behind the romance of DK Metcalf and Normani

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

According to sources, Ciara and Russell Wilson introduced the couple in 2020 and have already congratulated them on their engagement.

Ad

In a previous Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden, Normani recalled Ciara's persistence about attending a specific party:

"I just knew it was something else because she was just very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, 'Oh yeah, your boy's gonna be there,'" Normani said. "They were playing cupid, but it worked."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were spotted dining together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Normani expressed her feelings about the relationship to Rolling Stone last June, saying:

Ad

"I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer. I'm a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that's reciprocated feels good."

Ciara celebrated on TikTok on Thursday, writing:

"Russell Wilson and I knew when we introduced y'all three years ago... Love was truly in the air!" She included a screenshot from their video call showing the newly engaged couple displaying the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.