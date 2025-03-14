Steelers star DK Metcalf opens up about planning perfect marriage proposal for fiancée Normani

The Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf has officially taken the next big step in his relationship, as he revealed getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Normani. The couple decided to exchange rings after almost two years of dating each other.

DK Metcalf revealed his engagement with now-fiancée Normani during his introductory press conference with the Steelers on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Steelers decided to acquire the wide receiver on a 5-year contract worth $150 Million.

With his fiancée's presence at the press conference, DK Metcalf talked about how he had planned the romantic proposal. According to Metcalf, the couple's busy schedule was a huge issue for him when planning the proposal. Therefore the wide receiver opted for a different approach instead.

“Hold that rock up, baby. I tried to last year. But she is a singer and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule so I just tried to take an approach to where a schedule didn’t matter. I started sending flowers with a story and the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said yes," Metcalf said.

DK Metcalf and Normani first sparked romance when the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date together in Los Angeles in June 2023. Almost a month later, Normani indirectly confirmed her romance by posting a picture with the wide receiver on her Instagram. The couple dated for almost two years before deciding to exchange rings on Wednesday.

DK Metcalf opened up about $150 Million signing despite Steelers struggles with QB

The Steelers have been struggling with finding the perfect candidate to fill the quarterback's spot, but this uncertainty hasn't been an issue for DK Metcalf. During Thursday's press conference, Metcalf confessed that the team has given him surety about making the "right decision" with the quarterback's choice.

"When I hopped on the phone with [GM Omar Khan, HC Mike Tomlin, and owner Art Rooney II] they made me feel welcome, and they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here, so I'm just going to roll with that," Metcalf said.

Before making an appearance at the Steelers press conference, DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani stole the spotlight at Ferrari's FW25 show with her stylish looks.

