Steelers star DK Metcalf’s girlfriend Normani steals the spotlight at Ferrari's FW25 show

Wide receiver DK Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani, took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture from her recent photoshoot at Ferrari FW25 Fashion Week in Milan.

The former member of Fifth Harmony, Normani was dressed in all-black attire. She wore black latex bell-bottom pants, a black leather jacket and a black crop top. She complemented her look with black sunglasses, gloves and a black umbrella while leaning on the Ferrari’s bonnet to pose.

This picture is from her appearance at Ferrari’s FW25 fashion show in Milan, which was held last week. Normani posted pictures on her Instagram from the shoot on Sunday. She captioned:

"FERRARI FW25 🖤"

DK Metcalf's girlfriend Normani poses at Ferrari FW 25 fashion show in Milan

A fan account took to X on March 5 to upload a clip from her shoot and wrote:

"Normani attends Ferrari Style | Fall Winter 2024/25 show by Rocco Iannone at Milan Fashion Week #Dopamine #ItGirl #Outfit. Arrives in Ferrari 12 Cilindri Spider 🏎 #FW25"

The automobile in the frame is Ferrari's 12 Cilindri Spider, a two-seater convertible powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It generates 830 horsepower at 9,250 rpm. It can attain a top speed of 211 mph and accelerate from zero to 100 mph in three seconds.

Normani, known for her bold fashion sense, also showcased her love for statement shoes at Milan Fashion Week, wearing Fendi slingbacks with a metallic heel. It was from Moschino’s Spring 2025 collection, Collezione 02.

Normani reveals how Russell Wilson helped her meet DK Metcalf

Although Normani was working in Milan, she kept posting pictures with her beau, DK Metcalf, on social media. Last week, she uploaded a picture featuring DK Metcalf, her friend Ciara and quarterback Russell Wilson on her Instagram story. The picture was taken at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual post-Oscars bash.

Wilson and Ciara helped set up a date between DK Metcalf and Normani. During an interview with Apple Music last year, Normani said:

"We actually met through Ciara and Russ. It’s like, if you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple."

QB Russell Wilson and WR DK Metcalf met during their playing days with the Seattle Seahawks.

