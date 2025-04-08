Ciara responds to Russell Wilson's request for baby no. 4 with pop star

Russell Wilson is already thinking about baby No. 4, and he made sure to tag Momma CiCi while doing it. On Apr. 8, the new New York Giants QB posted on X:

Ad

“🖤🖤🖤 God is good! I can’t wait for the Grace of God to bless us with another… As soon as Momma CiCi @Ciara get off that #Ecstasy #DefyGravityChairChallenge 😂🤣😍🙏🏾💃🏽”

Ciara didn’t leave him hanging. She quote-retweeted with a playful jab:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Oh my sweet love I tell ya 😂🥰”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wilson and Ciara share three children: Sienna Princess Wilson (2017), Win Harrison Wilson (2020) and Amora Princess Wilson (2023). Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship: Future Zahir Wilburn (2014), whom Wilson has embraced as a stepfather.

After a rocky run with the Denver Broncos, Wilson signed a one-year vet minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He led the Steelers to a 10–3 start, logged a 414-yard game vs. the Bengals, and earned a Pro Bowl nod before the season ended in a Wild Card loss.

Ad

Life, however, now resets for his family in New York.

Russell Wilson feels at home after first look at MetLife

“Already Home.” That’s how Russell Wilson summed up his first visit to MetLife Stadium as a Giant. The veteran QB shared the two-word message on Instagram following his walk-through of the stadium that will define his next chapter.

Ad

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5m deal on Mar. 26. He’s expected to start in 2025, with Jameis Winston in line as the backup. The move follows a bounce-back season in Pittsburgh, where Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 starts.

Now in the NFC East, he steps into a pressure-packed division that includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles and divisional-round champion Commanders. His biggest asset: sophomore receiver Malik Nabers, a dynamic addition to the Giants’ offense.

Russell Wilson’s early declaration, “Already Home,” signals confidence. As he settles into the city with his family, the Giants are betting that the 10-time Pro Bowler can still lead under the lights of New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft