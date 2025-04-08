Ciara responds to Russell Wilson's request for baby no. 4 with pop star

Russell Wilson is already thinking about baby No. 4, and he made sure to tag Momma CiCi while doing it. On Apr. 8, the new New York Giants QB posted on X:
“🖤🖤🖤 God is good! I can’t wait for the Grace of God to bless us with another… As soon as Momma CiCi @Ciara get off that #Ecstasy #DefyGravityChairChallenge 😂🤣😍🙏🏾💃🏽”
Ciara didn’t leave him hanging. She quote-retweeted with a playful jab:
“Oh my sweet love I tell ya 😂🥰”
Wilson and Ciara share three children: Sienna Princess Wilson (2017), Win Harrison Wilson (2020) and Amora Princess Wilson (2023). Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship: Future Zahir Wilburn (2014), whom Wilson has embraced as a stepfather.
After a rocky run with the Denver Broncos, Wilson signed a one-year vet minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He led the Steelers to a 10–3 start, logged a 414-yard game vs. the Bengals, and earned a Pro Bowl nod before the season ended in a Wild Card loss.
Life, however, now resets for his family in New York.
Russell Wilson feels at home after first look at MetLife
“Already Home.” That’s how Russell Wilson summed up his first visit to MetLife Stadium as a Giant. The veteran QB shared the two-word message on Instagram following his walk-through of the stadium that will define his next chapter.
Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5m deal on Mar. 26. He’s expected to start in 2025, with Jameis Winston in line as the backup. The move follows a bounce-back season in Pittsburgh, where Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 starts.
Now in the NFC East, he steps into a pressure-packed division that includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles and divisional-round champion Commanders. His biggest asset: sophomore receiver Malik Nabers, a dynamic addition to the Giants’ offense.
Russell Wilson’s early declaration, “Already Home,” signals confidence. As he settles into the city with his family, the Giants are betting that the 10-time Pro Bowler can still lead under the lights of New York.
