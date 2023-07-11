Ciara and Russell Wilson have been enjoying some much-needed off time this offseason.

While the power couple has been working, they have taken out a good amount of time to spend with their family and each other. Having completed seven years together, they jetted off to Kyoto for a romantic getaway.

Ciara posted a few photos on Instagram, sharing some snippets of their vacation with followers. As fans continued to compliment the couple, many noticed Ciara's appearance in the images. As per a few Instagram followers, Ciara and Russell Wilson might be expecting another baby soon.

Fans comment on Ciara's Kyoto post

Excited, a user added:

"Are you expecting?"

While many just congratulated the couple, someone also pointed out the Grammy-winning artist's apparent pregnancy:

"Do I see a little bump".



One fan apparently dreamt of Ciara getting pregnant:

"I had a dream of Ciara being pregnant. I hope it's true".

Of course, the singer and NFL QB are yet to confirm or hint at another pregnancy.



Apart from a few outfit shots, the Level Up singer also shared stunning shots from the city of Kyoto, capturing everything from the food they ate to the castle they visited.

Having recently celebrated their seventh anniversary, the trip is also like an extension of their celebration.

How many children do Ciara and Russell Wilson have?

Dating since 2015, the longtime couple tied the knot on July 6, 2016. They wed in England, keeping their celebration private.

As of now, they have three children: Sienna Princess (April 28, 2017), Win Harrison Wilson (July 23, 2020) and Future Zahir Wilburn or Future Jr. (May 19, 2014).

While Sienna and Win were born to the 37-year-old and Wilson, the Denver Broncos star is the step father to Future Jr.

Throughout the years, Wilson has maintained a healthy, close relationship with his stepson.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God! @Ciara Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God! @Ciara https://t.co/StWHgzuApM

Having turned nine in May, Russell Wilson took to social media to wish Future Jr. with a sweet message:

"Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!".

