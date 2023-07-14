Ciara’s ex Future drops F-bomb on Russell Wilson in new track with Quavo over beef with Broncos QB

There's no love lost between Ciara's ex Future and Russell Wilson.

Having gone through a public breakup, there were constant statements made about Future and his relationship with Ciara. However, even after years, it seems that Future and Wilson still haven't developed a cordial relationship.

In his recent release — Turn Yo Clic Up — with Quavo, Future took a direct shot at Russell Wilson. He cursed at the Denver Broncos QB, while also throwing some subtle shade at his ex, Ciara.

Beginning in the second verse, the lyrics say:

"Big dawg status, bill hopper. I ball in his mall for my brothers. Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy. I got it out the field, f*ck Russell".

Fans shared their views on Future's lyrics:

Ramaj Eroc @RamajEroc @DailyLoud Y’all really be falling for the bait man. Lol. These celebrities and rappers know how to continue to stay relevant and y’all fall for it every time. lol.

ROXIE @itsroxiered @DailyLoud love future down but he’s bitter , let it go moo ….u fumbled but u have access to so many other women, be respectful Nayvadius

Stax 🇺🇸 💕 @StackieRobins0n @DailyLoud Not him dissing Russell Wilson that man be minding his business and loving his family 🤣 some people bitter never dies huh it’s been like 6 years let it go bruh.

Most users, even if they support Future and his work, want the rapper to move on. Having dated Ciara years ago, the singer and Wilson have been together since 2017.

The common link, of course, is their son: Future Zahir. Born in 2014, Ciara and Future had the child together. However, Russell Wilson, after his marriage to Ciara, has been an active parent to Future Zahir.

Sharing a deep bond with the eight-year-old, Wilson continues to shower love on his family.

Future has spoken about Ciara and Russell Wilson in his songs before

Before the recent release, Future's appearance in a song has been connected to Ciara. Featuring in a song called 'Bullseye 2' by rapper Real Boston Richey, the lyrics read:

"I’m the type to go after B And I still smash on C".

Though there wasn't any confirmation, people assumed the C in the lyrics stands for Ciara. While it has been some time since their separation, Ciara and Future did not have a smooth breakup.

Ciara, happily married to Wilson once spoke to Women's Health about how the breakup affected her:

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life. All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to."

"But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Russell Wilson, currently preparing for the upcoming NFL season, celebrated his wedding anniversary with Ciara in Japan. Furthermore, the couple are yet to respond to the lyrics by Future and realistically, are unlikely to.

