Ciara Wilson beams with pride as producer with WNBA's ‘Unfinished Business’ gearing up for theatrical release

As Russell Wilson is preparing for his second season with the Denver Broncos, his wife Ciara is busy promoting their new film.

For the uninitiated, Unfinished Business is a documentary that chronicles the history of the WNBA, up until the New York Liberty's dramatic 2021 season. Ciara and Russell, through their company Why Not You Productions, were among the producers of the film. Ciara herself took to Instagram to promote its upcoming theatrical run and Amazon release:

So proud to be an Executive Producer of the definitive WNBA film @unfinishedbusinessdoc! Premiering in NYC at @bam_brooklyn on 5/12 and on @primevideo on 5/13.

Ciara promoting Unfinished Business, the WNBA documentary she helped produce (image via her Instagram account)

Unfinished Business, which received a recommendation at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, features multiple WNBA stars like Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu, as well as Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai, husband of Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai. The trailer can be seen below:

What are Ciara and Russell Wilson's outside ventures?

Since their marriage, Ciara and Russell Wilson have been working to expand their brand and profile. Why Not You Productions is just one of many ventures they have undertaken.

Ciara and Russell are also board members on The House of LR&C, a fashion line they co-founded in 2020. They also own a fragrance line, aptly called R&C.

They are also members of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders, an MLS team. With the Sounders, Wilson won the MLS Cup in 2019 as a part-owner. Both have pushed for an MLB team in Portland, Oregon as well.

Besides their business ventures, Ciara and Russell are active philanthropists, donating to various non-profit organizations and receiving the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award for their efforts. They have also released a children's book titled Why Not You?

Can Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos bounce back in 2023?

The Denver Broncos are hoping that Sean Payton will help pull the team from the gutter

Back on the field, Wilson is hoping to rebound from a highly disappointing debut in Denver. He had been traded from the Seattle Seahawks with the expectation that he would elevate their game. But he and the team, led by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, struggled and missed the playoffs. Hackett did not even survive the season, being fired with four games remaining.

For 2023, the Broncos have lured former Saints head coach Sean Payton out of retirement. With him at the helm, fans are hoping the QB will finally be able to turn around an offense led by receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick.

