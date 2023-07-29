Ciara Wilson congratulates Taylor Swift with heartfelt message for pop star - "Such a beautiful project"

Ciara Wilson sent a special message to Taylor Swift, who is currently on a country-wide tour.

Ciara, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, is one of the best pop stars in the music industry and has won many accolades for her work. She recently released numerous singles, while also making an appearance at the Coachella Music Festival.

The Grammy-winning artist knows the hard work it takes for one to make it big in the industry. So when Taylor Swift came out with the 'Taylor's Version' of her Speak Now album, CiCi made sure to appreciate her "beautiful project."

Ciara wrote:

"Thank you @taylorswift... Congratulations on such a beautiful project and the tour."

In the 21st century, Swift ascended to the pinnacle of pop music, emerging as a phenomenon in the industry. Her incredible talent as a singer-songwriter has not only earned her immense fame but also substantial wealth, making her one of the most prosperous female artists in the global music landscape.

Swift's ability to craft heartfelt and emotive music has further consolidated her reputation as a celebrated and cherished artist among millions of fans worldwide.

Taylor Swift disappointed a Kansas City Chiefs star player

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour. Many NFL personalities took time out of their busy schedules to enjoy the pop star's electric performance. From Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, everyone embraced the energy of country music with a mix of nostalgia.

Although everyone who attended her concert came out looking satisfied, Travis Kelce was bummed out because he could not share his digits with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

The two-time Super Bowl winner confessed on his podcast that he wanted to speak with the singer before the concert. However, she was on vocal reset outside of her performances. He also said that he was "butthurt" as he could not give her a special friendship bracelet:

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The friendship bracelet had the star tight end's jersey number on it.