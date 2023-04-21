Ciara Wilson and Kobe Bryant's daughter share heartwarming moment at Fear of God Fashion Show

Vanessa Marie Bryant and Ciara have been the best of friends for years.

The two have been seen hanging out together, often with their kids around them. Ciara met Natalia Bryant (late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter) at a recent fashion event.

Natalia, who is just getting into modeling, was a guest at the event like Ciara.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They attended the Fear of God Fashion Show in Los Angeles, seated beside each other. The singer wore a stunning black suit that was a little loose on her. She completed the look with pitch black sunglasses and black chunky boots. Natalia opted for a lighter color and a similar style to Ciara.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@Ciara)

"Love you Nani Boo," Ciara wrote.

Always supporting her, Ciara was seen commenting under Natalia's posts on Instagram as well.

Screenshot taken from Natalia Bryant's IG account

Last month, Natalia posted shots of herself at a Vanity Fair event. Supportive, Ciara replied with a string of black hearts.

In 2021, Ciara Wilson and Natalia spent some quality time at the Met Gala. Dressed immaculately, the duo were seen hanging out with other celebrities like Timothee Chalamet and Lil Nas X.

Ciara Wilson has been there for Vanessa and Natalia Bryant throughout years

Both Russell Wilson and Ciara seem to have formed a special bond with Natalia. The couple also sent Natalia off to prom along with Vanessa Bryant. The latter shared the event on social media, adding:

"Off to Prom (yesterday)," she wrote.

Image Credit: Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram (@vanessabryant)

In another post, Natalia shared a small clip of them playing football together. It seemed like an all-girls hangout, with even La La Anthony present.

"The Girls Taking The W.... As We Should," Natalia wrote.

Ciara had a heartfelt wish for Natalia on her 18th birthday:

"Happy Birthday to the Smartest, most loving, compassionate, and fun young woman I know! Proud of who you are to your mommy and sisters, and the young woman you’re becoming! Every room you walk in is filled with joy, love, & light. I have no doubt you’re going to conquer whatever you put your mind to! Excited to watch you keep soaring! Happy 18 Nani Boo Sunshine."

Even after Kobe Bryant's death, Ciara and Russell Wilson seem to have stayed close to the Bryants, offering support.

With Natalia taking on more projects, one can expect more interactions between the two.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes