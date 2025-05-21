“City of liars” - NFL fans react to Josh Harris’ wife Marjorie claiming Commanders are “America’s team”

The Washington Commanders have drastically transformed themselves as a franchise in the span of just over a year, going from being perpetually maligned under Dan Snyder to having a very bright future under Josh Harris. And the owner's wife Marjorie has found a lofty moniker for them.

During a visit to the Digital Pioneers Academy in southeast DC by the team's rookies on Monday, she made this bold analogy to the divisional rival Dallas Cowboys when discussing her excitement for the 2027 draft, which will be held in the US capital:

"We have so much to look forward to, and look, the Commanders are America's Team."

Reaction to it, however, was mixed at best:

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"Cowboys have never been 'America's Team'", one insisted.

"Two years ago you had the most hated and disgusting person as your owner. Let’s slow down on the nominations," another implored.

Insider names Commanders a prime contender to overthrow Eagles

Hopes are high for the Commanders after their 2024 run to the NFC Championship Game, but there question still looms: can they keep up?

The franchise had a roster splurge at the beginning of the new league year in March, acquiring Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil in trades and signing the likes of Michael Gallup, Javon Kinlaw, Jonathan Jones, and Matt Gay. In addition, it also drafted Josh Conerly Jr, among others.

These "win-now" moves are clearly intended to lead the team to its first Super Bowl title since the days of the Hogs, as NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha claims:

"Washington still needs more help when it comes to rushing the passer, but it's obvious how this team wants to win games. The Commanders plan on putting as much pressure as possible on opponents with Daniels engineering a prolific offense."

However, maintaining that momentum will not be easy, as the Houston Texans' CJ Stroud can attest to when he followed an explosive 2023 season with a more sluggish 2024:

"This season will bring a different set of tests, including adjusting to how defenses attack Daniels in Year 2... and whether Washington can handle life as a perceived heavyweight."

The team's season begins against the New York Giants on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

