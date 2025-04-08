CJ Gardner-Johnson blasts people for exposing their "true colors" following his surprising trade to Texans

Just weeks after winning Super Bowl LIX, CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Houston Texans. The safety and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick were traded to the Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick in 2025.
Three weeks after being traded, Gardner-Johnson spoke out for the first time through a post on Instagram. The 27-year-old said he was quiet on social media because of how he was treated after he was traded.
“People showed me their true colors when I got traded. That’s why you ain’t heard or seen from me,“ Gardner-Johnson said in the video posted on Instagram.
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Gardner-Johnson signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $27 million.
CJ Gardner-Johnson credited Eagles fan base for support after viral video
CJ Gardner-Johnson's Instagram video circulated Monday morning. Some questioned whom the safety was referring to when he said he was treated poorly when he was traded. On Monday evening, in a post on X, he clarified it wasn't the Philadelphia Eagles fan base and that he still has admiration for them.
"My fans always been solid! Love Philly nation 4L!" Gardner-Johnson wrote.
During a Madden stream after being traded, Gardner-Johnson said he knew that his contract would be an issue moving forward. He said he was aware that the Eagles would have to base their decisions on financial moves this offseason.
His rant about people showing their true colors is focused on how he was treated after he was traded. Perhaps it was by the Eagles' front office, coaching staff or even now-former teammates.
CJ Gardner-Johnson doesn't hold back when he feels the urge to express himself. However, it appears that he has kept quiet about who he has a problem with since leaving the Eagles.
Before signing with the Eagles in 2024, the safety played with the Detroit Lions in 2023. He previously played one season with the Eagles in 2022 after two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He will now embark on a new chapter with the Houston Texans.
