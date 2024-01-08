Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Coming out of Ohio State, he was viewed as the best or second-best QB prospect entering the 2023 NFL draft, alongside Alabama's Bryce Young.

The chatter of the draft was who would be picked number one overall, Stroud or Young? Young ended up being selected over Stroud despite having a much less productive season than Stroud. One reason why scouts and perhaps the Carolina Panthers brass thought Young would be better than Stroud is Stroud's score on the S2 test.

Stroud scored a poor 18% out of 100 on the S2 test, which is comprised of eight different tests, testing nine cognitive functions, each of which is graded independently to give an idea of how prepared and ready young quarterback prospects are.

Former NFL punter and host of "The Pat McAfee Show," Pat McAfee, brought up Stroud's poor test score to the Texans quarterback on Monday, who joined his show. The two pretty much laughed off the idea of the S2 test determining a player's success.

"The eye in the sky don't lie, you watch the film, put on a tape even from college," Stroud said. "You can't play at Ohio State under coach (Ryan) Day, his offense is pretty deep when it comes to being knowledgeable. You have to know everything. I even have more responsibilities in college than I do now at this offense in this game."

Stroud finished his rookie season with a 9-6 record, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while helping the Texans win the AFC South.

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans will get ready to face the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs this weekend

Joe Flacco during Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

Houston Texans rookie CJ Stroud did a lot in his first NFL season. He broke multiple NFL rookie records, such as most passing yards in a single game as a rookie (470), most touchdown passes in a game as a rookie (5) and most passes without throwing a pick to start a career (191.)

While the Jacksonville Jaguars started the season hot at 8-3, the Texans won the division with a 9-8 record.

This weekend, the Texans will host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the first playoff game during wildcard weekend. It'll be a highly anticipated matchup between two gritty teams led by great quarterback play from CJ Stroud and Joe Flacco.

