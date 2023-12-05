Much was made about the S2 Cognition Test results ahead of the draft after it was leaked that C.J. Stroud had a horrible result. Some QBs, like Brock Purdy, Josh Allen, Justin Fields and others, have excelled in this metric and it ended up being an omen for their eventual success in the NFL. Others, like Stroud, didn't do well but seem to have found a groove regardless.

The S2 Cognition test's founder spoke on the alleged leak, the fact that Stroud allegedly bombed the test, and more. He said to Pablo Torre:

“It’s a numeracy thing. When people are writing about Brock Purdy–who aced the test–last guy taken, who’s playing very well. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, all these people came out, they kept saying ‘oh we need more data, that’s not real’. But when CJ takes it, now we get s**t on for one test."

He went on to say that the entire situation has been a fiasco for himself:

"It’s not good for my mental health. CJ is a phenomenal quarterback. He reads defenses very good. He’s poised. He’s super accurate. We are not allowed to talk about what CJ specifically scored."

He claimed that they are "not allowed to talk about" Stroud's effort or anything else:

"It hurts us that the public can’t look at all of our data. It sucks. It sucks for me for sure. But the people who use the product have access to all of that data. That data is owned by the NFL consortium team. They have say on that, there’s not a chance in hell they would let us release scores."

He claimed that they can't release scores, and that if the S2 Cognitive test results from the 2023 draft were leaked prior to the Draft, then it was something underhanded:

“I personally feel like there were leaks that intentionally happened for a specific narrative.”

Whatever happened, Stroud is on his way to breaking NFL records as a rookie, something his incarcerated father would be proud of. The record in question is the rookie passing yards mark, which is 4,336 yards set by Justin Herbert in 2020. Stroud has a strong chance of breaking that.

Did the S2 test cause C.J. Stroud's fall from first overall?

It was rumored at the time that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might have been involved with leaking that C.J. Stroud struggled on the test to theoretically give his team cause to take someone else and not be questioned.

C.J. Stroud was picked after Bryce Young

For what it's worth, these were the leaked test results. As the creator of the test notes, they can't discuss players' results publicly. Nevertheless, these are the alleged scores, and Stroud is last. Bryce Young, who went first overall to the Carolina Panthers, had the highest score and nearly perfected the test.

Player College Result Bryce Young Alabama 98% Jake Haener Fresno State 96% Will Levis Kentucky 93% Jaren Hall BYU 93% Clayton Tune Houston 84% Anthony Richardson Florida 79% Hendon Hooker Tennessee 46% C.J. Stroud Ohio State 18%

Now, Stroud is a front-runner to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year and is considered a dark horse MVP candidate, while the Panthers have been unable to get anything going for Young.