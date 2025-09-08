“CJ Stroud is a FRAUD”: Texans QB blasted by fans after horrific performance in 14-9 loss to Rams

CJ Stroud had a disappointing night during the Houston Texans' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. They suffered a 14-9 loss at SoFi Stadium under the third-year quarterback.

Stroud completed 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards with one interception to his name. He could not score any touchdowns for the Texans. The Texans only found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to three field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

After the game, fans on social media criticized CJ Stroud for his disappointing performance to kick off Houston's 2025 season.

Gulf of Mexico 🇲🇽 😎 @smJxjPcoumpvDLz @HoustonTexans CJ Stroud is a FRAUD 😎

🧞‍♂️ @brodyy__ CJ stroud banned already🫩

😤 @Casualcallout Cj Stroud got a hater out of me

Spence @Spence_DFS CJ stroud is closer to Bryce young than he Jayden Daniels. Not a top 14 QB

Ron.B @Ronbiamking That cj stroud falloff need to be studied.

DeMeco Ryans' team took an early lead in the game thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn in the first quarter. He extended this lead at the start of the second quarter. Running back Kyren Williams then gave the Rams a one-point lead with his one-yard rushing touchdown. Fiarbairn scored another field goal to give the Texans a 7-9 lead heading into halftime.

The second half saw little action from both teams. However, in the third quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sealed the win for his team with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Davis Allen. CJ Stroud failed to put any offensive pressure in the second half.

The Texans had acquired Stroud with the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft. During his rookie debut as the team's starting quarterback, he helped them to a 10-7 record while qualifying for the playoffs, where they lost to the Ravens in the divisional round.

Last season, CJ Stroud and the Texans qualified for the playoffs. However, this time, they lost to the Chiefs in the divisional round. In two seasons, the quarterback has recorded 7,835 yards and 43 TDs passing for his team.

Who will CJ Stroud and the Texans next face?

DeMeco Ryans and his team are next scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played on Sept.15 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The two sides have faced each other six times in the league so far. The Texans currently have a five-game winning streak and lead the rivalry series 5-1-0. They last faced each other during the 2023 season, when CJ Stroud helped secure a 39-37 victory at home.

The Week 2 showdown will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+ at 7:00 pm ET. Can Stroud help his team redeem themselves following their disappointing season opener?

