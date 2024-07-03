  • NFL
  • C.J. Stroud
  "Don't judge a book by its cover": CJ Stroud's mother reveals hesitations about league run by Snoop Dogg

"Don't judge a book by its cover": CJ Stroud's mother reveals hesitations about league run by Snoop Dogg

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jul 03, 2024 17:36 GMT
Snoop Dogg had CJ Stroud in his league
Snoop Dogg had CJ Stroud in his league

CJ Stroud took the NFL by storm in his rookie year. The QB built upon the college success and justified the faith potential recruiters had shown in him. However, his development started early with Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. This, despite the fact that CJ’s mother was not sure about enrolling him in a league run by the rapper.

Before Ohio State heroics and electrifying performances in the NFL with Houston Texans, CJ Stroud played for the Pomona Steelers. This is a team within Snoop Dogg’s youth football league that started in 2005, with Stroud joining in 2013.

However, this wouldn’t have been possible had Kimberly Stroud, CJ’s mother gone with her initial feelings about the league.

Kimberly, in a recent interview with ESPN, highlighted her preliminary hesitation about the league. However, her thoughts changed pretty quickly, as she said:

also-read-trending Trending
“When we went to the actual practices and saw how everybody was so professional and great people. So don't judge a book by its cover.”

With CJ Stroud hailing from a small town in California, this league provided the structure and quality for his growth. As per Snoop Dogg, this was his motive for starting the league. The rap artist said to ESPN:

“Kids in other communities didn't have football that met the prices that their mothers could afford. At the same time, opening up to other kids as well. But the initial thought was to help out the urban inner-city and give them opportunities to play.”

Stroud cleaned up all the available trophies in the award season for his rookie year performances. A year wiser, he will look to build upon his success with the Texans this season.

Snoop Dogg and CJ Stroud have a connection

It’s been almost a decade since CJ Stroud left Snoop Dogg’s facilities. However, the rapper believes the values Stroud learned while playing in his league will help the QB in the future also. Snoop said to ESPN:

“It's special because he is exactly what we breed kids to be. Good students, good athletes, respecting their elders, their parents and being a great listener. CJ was a great listener. That's why he's translating on that football field into a great leader.”

Stroud will have to take up the mantle once again as he settles down into the leadership role. The Texans are scheduled to start their mandatory training camp on July 23.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
