  • Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off red travel co-ord set as she jets off to Brazil for Chiefs vs. Chargers game

Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off red travel co-ord set as she jets off to Brazil for Chiefs vs. Chargers game

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 04, 2025 03:48 GMT
Clark Hunt&rsquo;s daughter Gracie Hunt
Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Getty)

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared her travel outfit ahead of the season-opening game. The new NFL season starts this week, and the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs heiress posted a few glamorous pictures of her outfit. In one of the snaps, she wore an all-red outfit, the color of her team, and shared her review in the caption.

"This @spanx quarter zip and legging set is the ultimate travel outfit — cozy, buttery soft, and made from a material that's both comfortable and durable," she wrote.
Clark Hunt&rsquo;s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off red travel co-ord set /@graciehunt
Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shows off red travel co-ord set /@graciehunt

Gracie Hunt sported red pants paired with a matching T-shirt, layered with a red jacket.

Earlier this week, Hunt posted a reel and shared three outfits for game day. She first wore a short bodycon red dress and paired it with a white purse, sandals, and minimal jewelry. The dress featured the Chiefs' printed logo in the center.

For the second outfit, Hunt styled a red top with a mini black skirt. The third outfit was a white Chiefs sweater with red lines on the sleeves, neckline and bottom. She completed the look with white shoes and blue denim pants.

Gracie Hunt shared glimpses of her weekend outings

Gracie Hunt enjoyed a fun-filled weekend and shared a recap of her outings on Instagram. She posted a carousel of pictures on Wednesday with a caption.

"The weekend recap: family, seeking new heights, my veggie dreams, dancing & singing in the rain to @imaginedragons, sushi & steak @catch, just a little Yeti 🐾, looking for bears 🐻, the ultimate scenic date night @pinecreekcookhouse, recovery runs, nature in full bloom 🦌, sunsets that make me marvel at God’s goodness. Thank you summer 2025" she wrote.
In the first snap, Hunt posed outside a restaurant. She wore a black top with blue denim jeans, paired with black sandals and a matching purse.

She also shared a photo with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, followed by pictures from a music concert and several other memorable moments.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking forward to bouncing back after a disappointing preseason. They started their campaign with a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by a 33-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a 29-27 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
