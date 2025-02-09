Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie reveals pregame plans for Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl showdown

Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, shared her plans before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail on Saturday, the Chiefs' heiress opened up about her special pre-Super Bowl ritual. Sharing the details of things she'll get done before visiting the Caesars Superdome for the Super Bowl, Gracie said:

"I'm so at peace. I'm so content and excited. We're going to wake up (on Sunday), get a workout in and then we are going to do an early morning church service before the game to kind of get our heads right.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And then we are going tailgate with our friends and family and get ready for kickoff. It would mean everything to have the opportunity and win back-to-back-to-back years."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moving forward in the interview, Hunt shared her reaction to Donald Trump's confession about cheering for Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl:

"Sometimes, I just look at whoever I’m talking to, and I’m like, yeah, that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. But wow, that’s just absolutely incredible."

Gracie Hunt launched praises for Taylor Swift’s support to Chiefs before Super Bowl 59

Taylor Swift's influence has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win multiple games throughout the season. In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Gracie Hunt shared her excitement seeing women promoting fashion in the NFL.

"It's been so fun to see women around the NFL help bring up the level of fashion. I'm really excited to see so many women coming together in this effort to help make more options for female fans because there's such a demand for it."

She also praised Swift for showing up and supporting the Chiefs:

"She is absolutely incredible, as the whole world knows, and it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent."

Before the Super Bowl LIX, Hunt attended the lavish Commissioner's Party in New Orleans and later shared her best memories with fans via social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.