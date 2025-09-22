  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie turns heads in all-black look for Chiefs vs. Giants showdown

Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie turns heads in all-black look for Chiefs vs. Giants showdown

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 22, 2025 05:54 GMT
Gracie
Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, caught attention in her stylish outfit for game day. Looking forward to their first win of the season, the Chiefs entered Week 3 to play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Gracie was there to cheer for her team, and on Sunday, she shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram stories. She also provided the link to buy the outfit.

Hunt styled a Celeste high-rise black jean with lace, branded button, and pockets on the side. She paired it with a Celebrate jean jacket featuring flap pockets.

The Chiefs heiress styled her outfit with Wanona ankle strap peep-toe platform wedge sandals and minimal jewelry. She wore a Blue Nile stackable ring, a bezel flex wrap bracelet, and a floating heart diamond ring. She carried a red purse to complete her look.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Clark Hunt&rsquo;s daughter Gracie turns heads in all-black look for Chiefs vs. Giants showdown/@graciehunt
Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie turns heads in all-black look for Chiefs vs. Giants showdown/@graciehunt

Hunt is known for her stylish outfits. Earlier this week, while she was traveling to New York for the game, she shared a picture of herself in an all-black outfit.

Ad

However, for the other games, Week 1 and Week 2, Hunt wore all-red outfits. She traveled to Brazil for the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the outing, she wore a midi red dress with a green tree print on it and styled it with red sandals. In the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, held at Arrowhead Stadium, she wore red shorts and a matching top with white sandals.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares a glimpse of her game-day outing

Gracie Hunt shared a slew of pictures and videos in an Instagram post on Sunday. She shared a few highlights of her glamorous outfit and a few videos of the team with captions in which she opened up about her excitement to watch the game in New York City.

Ad
"Sunday Night Football under the bright lights of the city that never sleeps 🏈🗽❤️💛" she wrote.
Ad

Hunt was joined by her boyfriend, Derek Green, for game day, and she shared a few pictures with him as well in the post. She also posted a few snaps with her family.

After their struggles in the first two games of the season, the Chiefs bounced back and won their game against the Giants, 22-9. Patrick Mahomes recorded 224 passing yards to help the team win. Next, the Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 29.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications