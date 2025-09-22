Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, caught attention in her stylish outfit for game day. Looking forward to their first win of the season, the Chiefs entered Week 3 to play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.Gracie was there to cheer for her team, and on Sunday, she shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram stories. She also provided the link to buy the outfit.Hunt styled a Celeste high-rise black jean with lace, branded button, and pockets on the side. She paired it with a Celebrate jean jacket featuring flap pockets.The Chiefs heiress styled her outfit with Wanona ankle strap peep-toe platform wedge sandals and minimal jewelry. She wore a Blue Nile stackable ring, a bezel flex wrap bracelet, and a floating heart diamond ring. She carried a red purse to complete her look.Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie turns heads in all-black look for Chiefs vs. Giants showdown/@graciehuntHunt is known for her stylish outfits. Earlier this week, while she was traveling to New York for the game, she shared a picture of herself in an all-black outfit. However, for the other games, Week 1 and Week 2, Hunt wore all-red outfits. She traveled to Brazil for the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the outing, she wore a midi red dress with a green tree print on it and styled it with red sandals. In the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, held at Arrowhead Stadium, she wore red shorts and a matching top with white sandals.Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares a glimpse of her game-day outingGracie Hunt shared a slew of pictures and videos in an Instagram post on Sunday. She shared a few highlights of her glamorous outfit and a few videos of the team with captions in which she opened up about her excitement to watch the game in New York City.&quot;Sunday Night Football under the bright lights of the city that never sleeps 🏈🗽❤️💛&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunt was joined by her boyfriend, Derek Green, for game day, and she shared a few pictures with him as well in the post. She also posted a few snaps with her family.After their struggles in the first two games of the season, the Chiefs bounced back and won their game against the Giants, 22-9. Patrick Mahomes recorded 224 passing yards to help the team win. Next, the Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 29.