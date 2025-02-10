"Classless loser" - Patrick Mahomes grilled by fans for unsportsmanlike gesture to Chiefs teammate after Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest to become the first team in history to three-peat as champions flamed out spectacularly, as the Philadelphia Eagles handed them a 40-22 blowout loss in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday and avenged their loss from 2023.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in every facet and had effectively ended the game in the third quarter when they took a 34-0 lead. Mahomes had the worst first half of his career, finishing with 33 passing yards and two interceptions, and couldn't do much to prevent Philadelphia from running away with the game at the start of the second.

The quarterback knew the game was over well before the clock hit zeroes and dapped up his dejected teammates on the sidelines. However, he surprisingly skipped running back Samaje Perine, who stood up anticipating a dap and went straight to tight end Travis Kelce to share a warm embrace with his longtime teammates.

Fans on social media called Mahomes out for leaving the veteran hanging and not acknowledging him:

"Classless loser," wrote @JonnyDough74

"So what does this say about his character?," asked @Fyashimean

"Patrick Mahomes cannot handle losing He let his entire team down tonight. Classless," @CryptoCookup wrote.

Some fans pointed out Perine standing up to greet the quarterback, making Mahomes' action even worse.

"That’s not a leader, that's a d**k move," claimed @it_was_stolen20

"Poor guy even stood up ready for it," @ryan_hutson commented.

