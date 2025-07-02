Clay Matthews sets the record straight after Travis Kelce’s story about their heated “I’ll f**king kill you” moment

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews weighed in on a tale Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared about a heated moment early in his career. Matthews took to X to provide his take, suggesting the story Kelce told might have left out some important details.
Kelce described the incident in an appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.
"And I'm chasing him down," Kelce said. "I kind of give him a hit, and I'm like, Yeah, motherf*****. And he stops, squares out to me, says, 'Don't f*****g ever f*****g talk to me. I'll f*****g kill you,' or something, something along the lines, 'I'll f*****g kill you.' And I was just like, couldn't even say anything after that."
Matthews, however, sees the incident in a different light. He reshared the podcast clip on X and posted a brief response.
“Allegedly* @tkelce We were BFFs by the end of the game,” he wrote.
The moment Travis Kelce described took place during his second NFL season. At that time, he was still establishing himself while Matthews was already a household name in pass rushing.
Matthews’ career spanned a decade in Green Bay and a final year with the Los Angeles Rams, culminating in 91.5 career sacks and a Super Bowl ring.
Travis Kelce is motivated to keep playing in his last year of his contract
Travis Kelce enters the 2025 season after a year in which his production dipped compared to his usual standards. He finished the 2024 campaign with 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which still ranked near the top of his position.
During the show, Kelce candidly discussed his urge to continue playing.
"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," Kelce said on the podcast about his contract status. "I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like, I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March and in April next year when I make that decision or I try to figure out what's next for me."
The Chiefs endured a difficult end to last season, falling to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX in a lopsided defeat. Kelce later cited that loss as one of the main reasons he decided to return for another year rather than consider retirement.
