Clay Travis warns Caleb Williams of potential Colin Kaepernick-like NFL backlash over viral pink nails and phone case

Clay Travis has weighed in on Caleb Williams sporting pink nails and carrying a pink phone case and compared him to Colin Kaepernick in doing so. The sports commentator said that even before entering the league, he is giving critics a chance to get on his back by drawing attention to himself. Clay Travis said,

"I do think Caleb Williams is making himself a bigger target. By, in effectively the interview era, drawing attention to himself by the choices that he is making that have nothing to do with football."

The commenter also said that had Colin Kaepernick been an exceptional quarterback, his social activism would have been excused. But because he was not, it became a stick to beat him with. Travis similarly argued that Caleb Williams will have to play exceptionally well right from the go to avoid a similar fate. He continued by adding,

"Let's say things don't go well. If he comes out and he plays phenomenal. As long as he stays roughly out of trouble, the NFL makes huge excuses for him. I've always said if Colin Kaepernick had been an incredible quarterback, he could do whatever he wanted off the field. The NFL would have made excuses for him. He could have protested anything."

While Clay Travis compares Caleb Williams to Colin Kaepernick, USC QB gets backing from others too

Clay Travis might not like what the soon-to-be NFL rookie is doing and is wont to compare him unfavorably with Colin Kaepernick but that has not been the universal reaction across the league. Others have come to his defense and said that as long as he can play the position on the field, he should be accepted for who he is. As an example, Robert Griffin III said on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Let Caleb Williams be Caleb Williams. Ain’t nothing wrong with him wearing pink fingernail polish and having a pink phone case. Quite frankly, if he goes to Chicago then Bears’ fans should be rocking whatever he is. Stop the hate and accept him for who he is."

The USC quarterback himself fired back amid all the controversy to say,

“Wallet's white, phone is pink, case is clear, nails are clear, lips are pink, your girl would love 'em!”

The presumptive first overall pick probably never wanted any part of the controversy that has now seen Clay Travis compare him to Colin Kaepernick's situation. But now that he has fallen in to it, he is making sure to let everyone know that he is not backing down.