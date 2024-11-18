"Clearly a financial move": NFL fans react as $160,000,000 Daniel Jones benched after 2-8 record

Following a dismal (2-8) start to the season, starting quarterback Daniel Jones will be reportedly benched by the New York Giants. In his place, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who was earlier waived and re-signed to the practice squad, would take over in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Once the news went online, the NFL fans were quick to react.

"Clearly a financial move. The Giants are obviously out of the playoff race and if Daniel Jones gets hurt and can’t pass a physical in March, NYG is on the hook to pay his full salary. Just start Tommy DeVito," one fan wrote an elaborative comment.

Another fan commented:

"He was hated from the moment he was drafted Never set up for success but never did enough to help himself. This was overdue. Sad end but long overdue Time to move on. The future is now."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote:

"IT FINALLY HAPPENED."

Daniel Jones signed a contract with the New York Giants worth $160,000,000. Now that he is benched, how is the contract going to affect the Giants?

Daniel Jones is tied with the New York Giants until 2026

Since the extension contract Daniel Jones signed with the Giants in 2023 was a four-year contract, he will still remain tied to the team for two more seasons--$30 million salary in 2025 and a $46.5 million in 2026.

However, there's a catch. Both $30M and $46.5M are not guaranteed at the moment. As reported by ESPN, $23 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed only if Jones suffers a significant injury.

Jones has struggled this season. Eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, with a QBR ranking of 29th and a passer rating of 32nd among 36 qualified quarterbacks. Daniel Jones' breaking point came during the New York Giants loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany when he threw two crucial interceptions in his opponent's territory. It absolutely spoiled an otherwise excellent 96-yard touchdown drive.

Last year, Jones, drafted in 2019, got a $160 million extension from the team after the Giants made it into the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016 and also won their first post-season game in 11 years.

