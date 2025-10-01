"Clearly an issue with how this team trains": NFL fans react to Bucky Irving being spotted in crutches ahead of Seahawks game

Bucky Irving apparently suffered a foot injury in the Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back returned to play a few snaps in the second half but was among the players who were sent for an MRI following the victory. He is reportedly gathering medical opinions.NFL insider Greg Auman provided a concerning update about the running back on Wednesday morning, hinting at Irving's absence in the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks.&quot;Not looking good for Bucs RB Bucky Irving, who had a boot on his left foot and was on crutches at today’s walkthrough,&quot; Auman tweeted. &quot;Focus on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for Sunday in Seattle.&quot; Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the news.&quot;there is clearly an issue with how this team trains. They need to look at their training program leading up to the season. No team year in and year out is worst than then Bucs,&quot; a fan said.RD @doc_ra12LINK@gregauman there is clearly an issue with how this team trains. They need to look at their training program leading up to the season. No team year in and year out is worst than then BucsLovemybucs🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @bucsfan951LINK@gregauman It is absolutely crazy how many key injured players the Bucs have.More fans joined in with hopeful recovery timelines for Bucky Irving.JO @imrlyhim101LINK@gregauman I may sound crazy but last year don’t Bucky get hurt and need to have a boot placed on his foot as well ? maybe it’s an injury similar to that degree . hoping it’s only a 2-3 week thing or even for him to be back after the bye week . need him 100% .bucsfan0520 @bucsfan0520LINK@gregauman Wonder if he will be placed on IR later today. Feel like they would've done so already so hopefully this is a 2-3 week worst case scenario.A.D. @needleknightLINK@gregauman They’ll put anyone with an ankle issue in a boot and on crutches to offload. May not be an IR-worthy injury and could very well be week to week. We’ll find out.Some fans shared their opinion about Tampa Bay's backups in Irving's absence.&quot;Sean Tucker is a heck of a good back up though. He will do fine filling in. He's a stud to im telling you,&quot; a fan said.NJolly @Shimmy2024LINK@gregauman Sean Tucker is a heck of a good back up though. He will do fine filling in. He's a stud to im telling you.The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They would hope to return to winning ways when they take on the Seahawks on Sunday.How has Bucky Irving performed this season?Bucky Irving has looked in great shape this season. He recorded 14 carries for 37 yards and four receptions for eight yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' season opener win over the Atlanta Falcons. The RB bagged 17 carries for 71 yards and six receptions for 50 yards in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.Irving went for 25 carries for 66 yards and four receptions for 33 yards in the Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. His best performance of the season came in a loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions last week. He recorded 15 carries for 63 yards and five receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. The Buccaneers would hope to have him back and running as soon as possible as they push for a deep postseason run.