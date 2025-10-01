  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Clearly an issue with how this team trains": NFL fans react to Bucky Irving being spotted in crutches ahead of Seahawks game

"Clearly an issue with how this team trains": NFL fans react to Bucky Irving being spotted in crutches ahead of Seahawks game

By Nishant
Published Oct 01, 2025 17:35 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Bucky Irving apparently suffered a foot injury in the Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back returned to play a few snaps in the second half but was among the players who were sent for an MRI following the victory. He is reportedly gathering medical opinions.

Ad

NFL insider Greg Auman provided a concerning update about the running back on Wednesday morning, hinting at Irving's absence in the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Not looking good for Bucs RB Bucky Irving, who had a boot on his left foot and was on crutches at today’s walkthrough," Auman tweeted. "Focus on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for Sunday in Seattle."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the news.

"there is clearly an issue with how this team trains. They need to look at their training program leading up to the season. No team year in and year out is worst than then Bucs," a fan said.
Ad
Ad

More fans joined in with hopeful recovery timelines for Bucky Irving.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans shared their opinion about Tampa Bay's backups in Irving's absence.

"Sean Tucker is a heck of a good back up though. He will do fine filling in. He's a stud to im telling you," a fan said.
Ad

The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They would hope to return to winning ways when they take on the Seahawks on Sunday.

How has Bucky Irving performed this season?

Bucky Irving has looked in great shape this season. He recorded 14 carries for 37 yards and four receptions for eight yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' season opener win over the Atlanta Falcons. The RB bagged 17 carries for 71 yards and six receptions for 50 yards in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.

Ad

Irving went for 25 carries for 66 yards and four receptions for 33 yards in the Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. His best performance of the season came in a loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions last week. He recorded 15 carries for 63 yards and five receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

The Buccaneers would hope to have him back and running as soon as possible as they push for a deep postseason run.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications