"Clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface" - NFLPA president slams league and Soldier Field for horrendous playing conditions in Chicago 

In the NFL, there are few stadiums as steeped in tradition and history as Soldier Field. Home to the Chicago Bears since 1971, the stadium opened back in 1924 and was originally used to host a variety of events, including college football games. It was once home to the Bears' cross-town rivals, the Chicago Cardinals.

Today, the field inside the nearly 100-year-old stadium has seen better days. Located just off the coast of Lake Michigan, the field is subject to harsh weather conditions that make it difficult to maintain.

After Saturday’s game between the Bears and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Player’s Association president JC Tretter slammed the league for allowing the field to become so damaged.

"The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better."

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is aware of the field’s condition and he considers it an advantage while playing at home.

"I knew how our grass was. So I knew other teams didn't know how it was, so I kind of used it to my advantage in running and stuff like that, using the long spikes and stuff like that."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the game and threw for 60 yards and a touchdown in the first possession. He expressed his love of playing on the historic field.

"I think they had a concert so there was some stuff here and there, but it wasn't any crazy, bad (stuff) or anything like that. I love playing here at Soldier Field. It's an awesome stadium. You feel the history of it."

Soldier Field plays host to several events that leave the field in poor condition

The concert Mahomes referred to was put on by legendary rocker Elton John the weekend before. The field is also home to the Chicago Fire, the city’s Major League Soccer team. It is unclear what changes could be made to the field in the future, but more than half of the fields around the NFL are artificial turf.

Whatever possible changes could be in store for Soldier Field, it’s unlikely they will be implemented for the 2022 season. In the meantime, the groundskeeper crew will no doubt do the best they can to prepare for the Bear’s home games.

