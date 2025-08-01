  • home icon
  "Cleveland better not cut Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Tyler Shough's training camp struggles ignite QB1 talk in New Orleans

“Cleveland better not cut Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react as Tyler Shough’s training camp struggles ignite QB1 talk in New Orleans

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:49 GMT
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough had a practice to forget this week, and fans wasted no time making their opinions heard, especially about who wasn't on the roster.

During Thursday’s training session, a promisingly competitive day turned into a lightning rod for criticism after Shough’s failed two-minute drill drew harsh judgment from beat writer Jeff Duncan.

He described the late-practice drive as potentially the worst he'd seen in his decades-long career covering the team.

Fans began reacting immediately to Tyler Shough's throw.

One fan wrote: "Cleveland better not cut Sheduer 😂." He was referencing Shedeur Sanders while mocking New Orleans' draft choice to pass him.
Another supporter wrote: "What were the saints thinking ?"
"All jokes aside. Shauder Sanders was right there for them. I get the possible headaches that may have came with him, but I'm taking my chances," another wrote.

More fans reacted to the news.

One fan wrote, "They should have drafted Shedeur."
"Easily the worst team in the NFL," added another.
One fan wrote: "The kid was trash in college for 7 years and finally had a half decent year and New Orleans picks him just to say screw Sheduer."

Tyler Shough bounces back while Saints maintain open competition through first week

Tyler Shough’s interception was a shaky throw over the middle that was picked off after his foot caught mid-play.

To his credit, Shough bounced back on the very next drive. Given a second shot during situational drills, the rookie connected with receiver Mason Tipton on a sharp 15-yard touchdown across the middle.

Head coach Kellen Moore praised the response to Tyler Shough's misfire. He reiterates that how a player handles adversity is just as important as avoiding it in the first place. Moore, who’s installing a new offensive system in his debut season with the Saints, continues to emphasize that the QB competition remains wide open.

Veteran second-year signal caller Spencer Rattler has so far looked the most comfortable running Moore’s up-tempo, no-huddle concepts. He closed his two-minute drill Thursday with a scoring toss to Rashid Shaheed.

Jake Haener, the oldest of the trio at 26, remains in the mix as well. Although his reps have been more limited, Haener finished Thursday’s practice with a red-zone touchdown, a play he reportedly chose and executed confidently.

All three quarterbacks have different strengths, and all have taken turns working with the first team during the opening week of camp. Moore has made it clear that a final decision is unlikely to be made until after the Saints’ first preseason game on August 10 against the Chargers.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

