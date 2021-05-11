NFL Trade Rumors: Cleveland Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield and will not pursue Aaron Rodgers

Since reports surfaced about Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave the Green Bay Packers, the Cleveland Browns have been among the teams linked to make a move for the reigning MVP.

But according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer, the Browns aren't looking for a new signal-caller and are all in on Baker Mayfield.

The Browns are, reportedly, “ecstatic” about Mayfield’s progress in 2020. The quarterback led the team to their first playoff win since the team returned to the NFL in 1999 after a four-year hiatus.

The #Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield and won't be trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers: Brown Insider https://t.co/LmKDaIK7r4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 8, 2021

Baker Mayfield can get the job done for the Cleveland Browns

Over the second half of last season, Baker Mayfield elevated his play and threw for 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions across the regular season and the playoffs.

Mayfield stepping up when it matters isn’t a new phenomenon. He posted impressive numbers after taking over from Tyrod Taylor in his rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Offensive Rookie of the Year award to New York Giants' Saquon Barkley.

The Browns believe that Baker Mayfield is the quarterback who will take the team to the next level and why shouldn’t they?

The Browns were just one defensive stop away from possibly being in the AFC championship game last season, and that was in a year when they did not have a good defense to rely upon.

"Baker, as a young player, the sky is the limit, but we are going to put in the work to get it done." — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 22, 2021

There’s little reason to doubt whether the Browns can be successful with Baker Mayfield, especially with the talent that he has around him. Sticking with Mayfield right now is certainly the right move for the Browns.

Aaron Rodgers is arguably one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL, but he's also 37 while Mayfield is 11 years younger and improving tremendously each season.

It takes more than just a great quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Peyton Manning won it twice, while Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have only hoisted the Lombardi Trophy once in their careers. Fellow Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Phillip Rivers never even reached the Super Bowl.

It’s not just Mayfield's responsibility to lead the team to the Super Bowl, but of the Browns organization as a whole to surround him with the right talent on and off the field.

The team feels that Mayfield is the man, and even if that's only for today, it's good enough for most Browns fans.