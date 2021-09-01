NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Cleveland Browns final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Cleveland Browns have their 53-man roster finalized for 2021. They had to make some tough decisions to get to this point. Most notably, Kha'Darel Hodge was the victim of a loaded depth chart at wide receiver.

But after roster cuts, the Browns are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. They have the best running back duo, a top-five offensive line and a retooled defense. Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart ahead of the new season.

Cleveland Browns 53-man roster

Cleveland Browns offense

2020 #Browns: only offensive line to finish #1 in both team pass and run block grade in PFF's history pic.twitter.com/qmhQkA3SHx — PFF (@PFF) January 14, 2021

The Browns offense is as good on paper as any offense in the NFL. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will lead the charge as the NFL's most dynamic one-two punch. Baker Mayfield has as many weapons as ever at his disposal entering year four. Finally, Pro Football Focus's top-ranked offensive line from 2020 is fully intact.

Quarterback - Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum | Running back - Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton | Fullback - Andy Janovich | Wide receiver - Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz | Tight end - Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant | Offensive tackle - Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III | Offensive guard - Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance | Center - JC Tretter, Nick Harris

Cleveland Brown defense

On defense, the Browns had two goals this offseason. First, find an edge rusher to take the pressure off Myles Garrett. Second, shore up the secondary which was their biggest weakness last year. By adding Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill and John Johnson III, they achieved what they set out to do.

Mentioned Takk McKinley making the #Browns' roster earlier but how about Malik McDowell? Former second-rounder for the #Seahawks, who was injured in an ATV accident in 2017 and never played for Seattle, is on Cleveland's roster. Amazing. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021

Defensive end - Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley | Defensive tackle - Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jordan Elliot, Malik McDowell, Tommy Togiai | Linebacker - Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, Jaco Phillips, Tony Fields II | Cornerback - Denzel Ward, Troy Hill, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, M.J. Stewart Jr., A.J. Green | Free safety - John Johnson III, Richard LeCounte III | Strong safety - Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit

Cleveland Browns special teams

The Browns were one of the few teams to make a kicking change this offseason. Incumbent Cody Parkey lost the job to Chase McLaughlin. They might still look at the position before week one.

Kicker - Chase McLaughlin | Punter - Jamie Gillan | Long snapper - Charley Hughlett

Edited by Colin D'Cunha