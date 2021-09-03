Cleveland Browns practice squad 2021: New additions, signings and rumors

The Cleveland Browns have assembled their 53-man roster for the 2021 season. With a week until Week 1, they can now focus on adding players to round out their practice squad.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL changed the rules on how many practice squad players are allowed. Teams can now carry 16 players on their practice squads.

On Thursday evening, the Browns signed four new players to their practice squad. Their practice team is looking impressive at first glance with some noticeable names on it. The Browns have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, which explains why their practice squad is so balanced. Here are the additions they've made to the practice squad thus far.

Cleveland Browns practice squad new additions

Chris Naggar (@chrisnaggar) with a casual 71 yard bomb. pic.twitter.com/23threPOJ8 — JUN (@jetupnationcrew) May 2, 2021

The Browns signed four of their final five open positions Thursday evening. The most impressive name is kicker Chris Naggar, who was a member of the New York Jets before being released earlier this year. Naggar kicked 17-of-21 on field goals in his senior year at SMU and 43-of-46 on extra points. He was the team's punter that year too, which is a unique feat.

In addition to Naggar, David Moore, Jordan Steckler and Tim Harris were signed Thursday evening. Moore played left guard in college and has been waived twice this offseason. Steckler was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2019 at right tackle and started 43 games in his career. Harris is a former sixth-round pick at cornerback. He's only been healthy enough to play two games in the NFL so far.

The original 11 members of the practice squad

These were the first 11 players the Browns signed to their practice squad. The most notable name on the list is Nick Mullens, who started 16 games for the San Fransisco 49ers. Mullens played for the Philadelphia Eagles this preseason before being cut.

JoJo Natson and Sheldon Day are the next most notable names. Day was a former fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. He's appeared in 60 career games and could be elevated to the main roster as a run defender. Natson is lightning in a bottle when it comes to his speed. He was given kick return duties in 2020 and shined in that role, averaging 31 yards per kick return.

The Browns have one more player they can sign to their practice squad.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha