2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns shortlist prospects for virtual workout

With the 2021 NFL Draft just 58 days away, teams in the league are preparing for their final evaluations of players entering the draft. Cleveland, the host city, has the number 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While last year's draft was all about filling the holes in the offense, this year will primarily be about defense for the Cleveland Browns.

Few would disagree that the Browns have to revamp their defense to compete against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The Browns defense gave up 26.6 points per game in the 2020 NFL regular season, and it only worsened further in the playoffs, as they gave up 59 points in two games.

The Browns defense has a lot of needs that can be addressed via the draft and they certainly are laying the groundwork for it.

Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?



📬 » https://t.co/SGw18DO972

Cleveland Browns' shortlist prospects for the 2021 NFL draft class virtual workout

#1 Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats' Greg Newsome is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The DB spent three years with the Wildcats and featured in 21 games. With Greedy Williams yet to recover from nerve damage to his shoulder, the Browns will certainly be looking to add a DB to their roster in the NFL draft.

The Browns need a ton of help in the secondary and Newsome can come into the rotation and be a strong option. He defended 25 pass attempts, made 55 tackles and assisted a further 16 in his career at Northwestern.

It's time for another 𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐩 👀



What could we do with pick No. 26? » https://t.co/H4Xm37FrWN

#2 Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

The linebacker out of Kentucky decided to forego his senior year with the Wildcats and declared for the 2021 NFL draft. In his junior year, Jamin impressed a lot of the scouts around the league. He is dominant at the line of scrimmage and his ability to disrupt plays is special.

During his final year with the Kentucky Wildcats, he produced 50 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, three pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble. If the Browns land him in the NFL draft and he can replicate that production, this will certainly help them with their defensive problems in the 2021 NFL season.