"Closest thing to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league" - NFL analyst holds young QB in high regard comparing him to TB12

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest player in NFL history. Most around the league would agree with this view and it's no longer really up for debate. He has a seemingly infinite list of accomplishments and has basically rewritten the record books on his own.

There has only ever been one Tom Brady in NFL history. But all teams will continue to seek the next one, or at least the next quarterback who is capable of dominating their era of football.

NFL analyst Albert Breer believes that guy is currently playing in the NFL today. He made this bold statement:

"Joe Burrow is the closest comp to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league since I started covering the NFL in 2005."

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… Albert Breer @AlbertBreer



Joe Burrow's ceiling as a QB is defined by what you can't see—and those things have been showing up, to those who know, since the third grade.



PLUS ...



McDaniel knows what you're thinking.

Hurts .

The Bosa Family Business.

MORE!



si.com/nfl/2022/09/05… 9.5 MMQB!Joe Burrow's ceiling as a QB is defined by what you can't see—and those things have been showing up, to those who know, since the third grade.PLUS ...McDaniel knows what you're thinking.HurtsThe Bosa Family Business.MORE! 9.5 MMQB!Joe Burrow's ceiling as a QB is defined by what you can't see—and those things have been showing up, to those who know, since the third grade.PLUS ...💥 McDaniel knows what you're thinking.💥 Hurts 📈.💥 The Bosa Family Business.💥 MORE!si.com/nfl/2022/09/05… I've said for a while now that Joe Burrow is the closest comp to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league since I started covering the NFL in 2005. Hopefully, this story does the job of illustrating why I think that. I've said for a while now that Joe Burrow is the closest comp to Tom Brady I've seen come into the league since I started covering the NFL in 2005. Hopefully, this story does the job of illustrating why I think that.⤵️⤵️⤵️ twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st…

Early career success is one of the most glaring ways in which Burrow and Brady have shown to be similar. Brady won a Super Bowl ring during his second season in the league, while Burrow won a Conference Championship in his second year.

Throwing accuracy is another clear similarity. Brady has completed more than 60% of his passes during every season of his career, while leading the league once and exceeding 65% nine times. Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage last season, while exceeding 65% in each of his first two seasons.

While direct comparisons can be made of statistics and accomplishments, Breer believes it's what can't be physically measured that makes Burrow and Brady most similar.

Joe Burrow's intangibles are similar to Tom Brady's

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

NFL analyst Albert Breer recently discussed what makes Joe Burrow most similar to Tom Brady in one of his MMQB articles for the Sports Illustrated.

"Oftentimes, those of us on the outside of the NFL define a player’s potential through his measurables — height, weight, speed, and strength. That’s where so many experts missed on Burrow over the years, for the same reasons Tom Brady was pegged as a system quarterback 20 years ago in New England. Because what sets Burrow’s ceiling is what you can’t see."

He believes Burrow's intangibles are similar to Brady's and that they will make him a special quarterback in his career. Some examples of these qualities include: leadership, vision, and diagnosing a defense.

Burrow's offensive coordinator Bill Callahan was also quoted praising some of these qualities in his young quarterback.

"The defense could never be right, because he would see whatever was across from him, know what they were playing, and know what the answer was."

Joe Burrow obviously has a long way to go before the totality of his career is ever compared to Tom Brady's. Still, possessing some of the similar qualities as the GOAT is a great starting point to a potentially legendary career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat