"I’ll take Serena over Tom Brady every day of the week and twice on NFL Sunday" - CNN Anchor argues tennis GOAT better than Buccaneers star 

Serena Williams and Tom Brady are both the faces of their respective sports. But aside from that, most wouldn't even begin to compare the two. That said, one CNN anchor has made the comparison.

Taking to Twitter, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt confessed her admiration for Williams over Brady, claiming she would take the tennis star over the quarterback any day of the week. Here's how she put it:

"Setting the standard on the court and giving women an incredibly (flex emoji) example off the court. (I’ll take Serena over Tom Brady every day of the week and twice on NFL Sunday)."

Sensing some heat over the take, the anchor doubled down, bringing her history of C-sections into the mix:

"Name any other athlete in history, please, who could do what Serena Williams is doing. Tom Brady? He never had a ­C-section."

An interesting take. Brady would probably be unsurprised to see himself in the headlines again, as he is found there most days. After a crazy offseason of retirement, un-retirement, broadcasting deals and taking a 11-day absence, Brady has been a constant topic of debate. Many now believe the upcoming season will be his last.

Nearing the end of Tom Brady's NFL career

While most expect him to finish the 2022 season, what happens next is an unknown. No one would be surprised if this was his last rodeo. Brady is 45 years old now and surely doesn't have much left in the tank.

Soon after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round loss against the Los Angeles Rams last season, Brady retired. However, he was only gone for six weeks. However, rumors surfaced that he was aiming to buy into the Miami Dolphins, but this never materialized.

Without a backup plan, he returned to the Buccaneers. However, his post-football plan still needed work. He elected to take his talents to FOX Sports, signing a ten-year deal worth $375 million. This will start when his time in the league is over for good. With the network, he will be calling games for NFL seasons to come.

Most recently, Brady's 11-day hiatus has indicated to many that football may not be his top priority. In August, he left the team for personal reasons. He returned in time to feature in the final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He will be ready for the Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. This looks to be the last campaign of Tom Brady's career and he is looking to emulate Peyton Manning. Manning won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in February 2016 before calling time on his career.

Will Brady be successful in this? With the season kicking off imminently, we don't have to wait long before we find out.

