"Coach Cool being a clown": NFL fans ridicule Mike Tomlin spotted grinning behind Aaron Rodgers at press conference

Mike Tomlin drew unexpected attention on Thursday after local station 93.7 The Fan shared footage of him smiling behind Aaron Rodgers during his media availability.The Pittsburgh Steelers coach grinned as the quarterback chatted with reporters about Guinness beer.Fans shared their reactions to the clip on X.&quot;Coach Cool being a clown. Gotta make sure he gets the camera on him,&quot; one fan wrote.The Glenn - Welcome aboard! @3TProductionsLINKCoach Cool being a clown. Gotta make sure he gets the camera on him.&quot;I just want someone to look at me the way Mike Tomlin looks at Aaron Rodgers,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Look at Coach T over there grinning. When I tell you I Love This Couple,&quot; a fan said.More reactions came in.&quot;He need to be working on the defensive gameplan he worried about the wrong the wrong shit,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;ARod knows,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;You really shouldn’t mix beer &amp; pills,&quot; a fan wrote.The clip showed Rodgers fielding questions about the team’s upcoming game in Ireland when he mentioned his fondness for Guinness.Tomlin recently said that the international trip would be handled strictly as business. He told reporters on Tuesday that he had no plans for tourist stops or pub visits, emphasizing that the priority was Sunday’s game.Mike Tomlin’s playoff drought intensifies scrutiny amid Aaron Rodgers' offensive strugglesNFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: ImagnThe lighthearted clip arrived at a time when Mike Tomlin’s work is under heavier scrutiny. Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw argued that Pittsburgh no longer appears capable of contending for championships.&quot;They're always competitive, but they're past being a contender,&quot; Bradshaw said on Wednesday, via the New York Post. &quot;They're not a contender, and they haven't been in a while. They haven't been in five years.&quot;While Tomlin has kept the Steelers competitive year after year, postseason results have fallen short. Pittsburgh has bowed out in the opening round of the playoffs in four of its past five appearances.On-field numbers add to that concern. In Sunday's game versus New England, the Steelers only gained 200 yards but benefited from five turnovers to secure a 21-14 win. Aaron Rodgers struggled with accuracy, throwing an interception. He noted after the game that the offense didn't find any rhythm.The ground game was equally limited, producing fewer than 70 yards. Pittsburgh opened strong with touchdowns on its first two drives but went silent until a late score in the fourth quarter. The inconsistency has become a recurring theme in the early weeks of the season.