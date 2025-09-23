“This is a business trip”: Mike Tomlin refuses to sugarcoat Steelers' Ireland trip for Week 4 game vs. Vikings

Mike Tomlin made it clear that Pittsburgh’s overseas appearance isn’t about sightseeing. The Steelers coach shut down suggestions that the team’s upcoming game in Dublin should be approached differently than a standard NFL road trip.

Tomlin, who has guided the franchise without a losing season in 17 years, addressed reporters on Tuesday. They asked whether balancing promotional duties with football prep would be a challenge.

“I don’t view it as a balance," Tomlin said. "This is a business trip.”

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Mike Tomlin on how to balance a trip to Ireland and all the extra stuff -- and play a game on Sunday: "I don't view it as a balance. This is a business trip." Guess he's not going to be in a pub splitting the G this weekend.

The remarks came as Pittsburgh sits at 2-1 following a narrow win in New England on Sunday. The defense generated five takeaways, compensating for an offense that again struggled to sustain drives.

Offensive struggles continue for Mike Tomlin despite Aaron Rodgers' addition

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for rhythm on offense. The offseason acquisition of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t fully solved the unit’s inconsistency.

Against the New England Patroits on Sunday, Pittsburgh found the end zone on its first two possessions before stalling. Rodgers was intercepted early in the second half, and the passing game rarely threatened downfield. He admitted that the attack lacked rhythm.

"We just couldn't get into a rhythm at all," Rodgers said after the game. "We came out (in) the second half and I made a terrible throw. (Our) defense just kind of stood on their head all day."

It fueled criticism from franchise icon Terry Bradshaw, who questioned whether Mike Tomlin’s team is built to contend for championships.

"They're not ever gonna fire Mike Tomlin," Bradshaw said on Monday, via Steelers Wire. "[But] they don't have the team. They're always competitive, but they're past being a contender. They're not a contender, and they haven't been in a while."

Despite Tomlin’s regular season consistency, the team has not celebrated a playoff victory since 2016.

The run production was limited versus the Patriots, and the short passing game leaned heavily on running back Jaylen Warren.

Meanwhile, the defense delivered its best showing of the season, registering five sacks and repeatedly setting up short fields.

The focus now shifts overseas. The Minnesota Vikings bring their own challenges, particularly for Pittsburgh's offense that has failed to top 21 points in two of three games this season.

