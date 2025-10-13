"Coach deserved better": Micah Parsons calls out Penn State on James Franklin firing after 3rd consecutive loss 

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons shared his thoughts on Penn State firing head coach James Franklin. Following a three-game losing streak after Saturday's 22-21 loss to Northwestern, the program decided to part ways with him on Sunday after 12 seasons.Micah Parsons took to social media to criticize the Penn State Nittany Lions for firing James Franklin. In a post on X, he shared snippets of himself with the coach during his Penn State tenure. The linebacker, who was traded by the Cowboys to the Packers in August, gave credit to the coach for his success in the league.&quot;Regardless of the situation at hand, this one doesn't feel right to me!&quot; Parsons tweeted. &quot;Coach deserved better! My self and countless others wouldn't be where we are today without Coach! Thank you. #Weareforever!:&quot;James Franklin took over as the head coach of Penn State back in 2014. In 12 seasons, he's led the program to one Big Ten title.Last year, they qualified for the college football playoffs for the first time under his tenure. Unfortunately, their quest for a national championship was crushed by Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal.Penn State started this season strong with a three-game winning streak. Unfortunately, James Franklin failed to be successful in the games that mattered the most.Their winning streak was brought to an end by the Oregon Ducks, followed by a disappointing 42-37 loss to the UCLA Bruins. Franklin found himself in the hot seat following this string of losses.Saturday's loss to Northwestern was the last straw for the program. Penn State has named Terry Smith as the interim head coach until they find a suitable replacement.When did Micah Parsons play for James Franklin?Micah Parsons committed to play for the Nittany Lions during his collegiate career in December 2017. He spent three seasons with them and developed himself into a skillful linebacker under James Franklin's guidance.Despite being with the program for three years, Parsons opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In two seasons, he played in 26 total games and recorded 192 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 19.0 tackles for loss.Micah Parsons decided to forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility and declared for the 2021 NFL draft. The Dallas Cowboys acquired him with the 12th overall pick.The four-time Pro Bowler spent four seasons with Jerry Jones' team. However, they decided to trade him after failed negotiation attempts for a contract extension this year. Parsons ended up signing a four-year deal with the Packers worth $188 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB in league history.