"Coach holding me accountable": Trevon Diggs gets honest after being benched for Cowboys' Week 4 game

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said it was difficult to be held out of the starting lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.NFL reporter Jon Machota shared Diggs' thoughts on X. The CB called the decision rough but said he accepted it as part of a bigger picture.“Rough week,&quot; he said. &quot;I guess, coach holding me accountable. I accept it. It’s cool. But back on track this week. Ready to work.”Trevon Diggs was held out of the starting lineup against the Packers due to an off‑the‑field issue and lingering physical concerns. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer cited consistency as a factor in the decision.Diggs also expressed a preference for more man-to-man coverage and suggested the defense’s reliance on zone has limited playmaking opportunities.“I wouldn’t say it’s more complex, but when you’re playing, man, you’re right there with the person,&quot; he said. &quot;As the weeks have been coming, (playing zone) has been way easier, way easier. I feel like we’re on our way to getting the ball and being on our way to making plays.”Trevon Diggs also insisted the team needs to work together and be collectively accountable for the best execution:“At the end of the day, it’s not about what I want. It’s not about the other people. It’s about what the whole defense wants, what coach wants, what coach thinks is best for us to win. And if he feels like this gives us our best chance to win, we gotta play it and just play it to the best of our ability. It’s not to point fingers at nobody. It ain’t nobody’s fault. We just gotta execute.”Diggs expects to return to the starting lineup in Week 5 against the New York Jets (0-4).“I’ve been a little tough on Trevon”: Schottenheimer on benching Trevon DiggsDallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer explained his decision to bench Trevon Diggs against the Packers, tying it to both consistency and health.Diggs said the move was related to an off-field issue, but Schottenheimer emphasized that he was pleased with the cornerback’s response.“He’s been banged up a little bit,&quot; Schottenheimer said. &quot;I’ve been a little tough on Trevon, just in terms of the consistency and things like that. But man, I thought he played really well tonight. I’m proud of him.”Coming off the bench, Trevon Diggs posted four tackles in the 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers.