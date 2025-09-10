  • home icon
  "Coach McDaniels is losing the locker room": Rob Gronkowski goes scorched earth on Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa's abysmal showing

"Coach McDaniels is losing the locker room": Rob Gronkowski goes scorched earth on Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa's abysmal showing

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:11 GMT
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a worrying stance on Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins’ locker room following their Week 1 loss. Tagovailoa struggled on Sunday as the Dolphins lost in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gronkowski tore into the Dolphins during his appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” on Wednesday. He said:

“The Miami Dolphins, they’re terrible. And it’s been coming out of that camp for a long time, about a year in the making. I have not heard a good thing come out from Miami about the Miami Dolphins in about over a year. Just reports about how unhappy players are; how coach McDaniels is losing the locker room; all that type of stuff.”
Gronkowski went on to criticize the Dolphins’ performance in their 33-8 loss to the Colts, describing it as “horrendous.” He continued:

“And that showed Week 1 last week versus the Indianapolis Colts.The display was horrendous. They got a lot of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. You didn’t see anything. You’ve been hearing about how Tyreek Hill wants to get traded out, how he’s not happy there since last year. So, it’s just the turmoil has just been real. And it showed big time in Week 1. And that was no good.”
How did Tua Tagovailoa perform in Week 1?

Tua Tagovailoa failed to inspire Miami’s offense in the Week 1 matchup with Indianapolis. The former first-round pick completed 14-of-23 passes for 114 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

While confirming his status as the franchise quarterback, coach Mike McDaniel was critical of Tagovailoa’s performance. He said:

“I saw quarterback play that was less than to be desired, which Tua absolutely knows. He’s the franchise quarterback.”
He continued:

“I also know he’s very much like most quarterbacks where you are putting a lot of work into something and your first time doing it for four quarters in months, you are not at your best. I don’t want to make the same mistakes twice. He and everyone else has to get better.”

Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Dolphins in the 2020 draft and is currently on a deal that pays $53.1 million annually. With that much value, he is considered the leader of the Dolphins’ offense, putting a lot of expectations on his shoulders ahead of Week 2. The team faces the New England Patriots next.

