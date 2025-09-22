Coach Prime believes his Cowboys with Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Troy Aikman would beat prime Chiefs and Eagles

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has expressed a claim backing the ‘90s Dallas Cowboys to beat the 2020s top NFL teams like the Eagles and Chiefs. Sanders made this claim while speaking on the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis.

Sanders played for the Cowboys between 1995 and 1999, a period many consider as the franchise’s peak. Asked by the podcast hosts what he thinks about the Cowboys going head-to-head with contemporary NFL sides, he answered (25:28):

“I tell you what, man, it would have been a battle. I think I would always say, I think we would have won it because that whole darn offensive line was Pro Bowlers, the whole line. Then you got tight end Jay Novacek killing everybody, you know, like Kels. Then you got Mike doing what he did, Emmet doing what he did. Then, on the flip side, you got Charles Haley coming off that edge. I got this side. Just put him on the other side and flush the quarterback; make him throw to me. So, we, you know, we had that thing. Darren Woodson back there doing his thing… I mean, it was stacked.”

Coach Prime on his son Shedeur Sanders’ draft experience

After years of playing under Coach Prime, Shedeur declared for the NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Recent reports revealed that the quarterback blocked the Baltimore Ravens’ attempt to draft him before he was finally selected by the Browns.

Coach Prime addressed the reports on the New Heights podcast, defending his son’s decision. He said:

“How in the world can someone fault him for saying or thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar [Jackson] for 10 more years?’ Like, who comes in with that mindset?”

He went on:

“Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, ‘Oh, you should’ve sat in behind and learned the game and been developed.’ When have the pros ever developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL, they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else gonna get in there and do it.”

Shedeur is still waiting for his NFL debut with the Browns. He became the team’s third-string quarterback after losing out in the off-season contest for the starting job to Joe Flacco.

